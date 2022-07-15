Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Charli D'Amelio Kinda Bodied Her First Fragrance

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Beauty

It was only a matter of time before Charli D'Amelio released her own fragrance. From a mattress collaboration to a Dunkin' Donuts partnership, the TikTok star has done everything, as far as her brand goes.

Yup. Uh-huh, I thought when D'Amelio announced her debut perfume, Born Dreamer, in June. When I was offered a bottle, I hesitated. There's no way this is actually good, my inner cynic thought. But as the day wore on, I thought back to Ariana Grande's Cloud, an unexpected hit, and Fantasy by Britney Spears, an unapologetically playful scent.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"Celebrity fragrance" ≠ "bad." Not all celebrity fragrances!

Determined to give it a chance, I accepted a sample of Born Dreamer. I will not be a fragrance snob, I told myself.

The joke is totally on me, because D'Amelio delivered. Like many great celebrity fragrances before it, Born Dreamer is a gourmand. A top note of juicy pear is balanced by a hint of jasmine, giving way to a sugary heart. A soft musk prevents the scent from reading too sweet. (There's supposedly some cedar wood in there, too.)

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Created by D'Amelio and French fragrance manufacturer Robertet, Born Dreamer is easy-to-wear yet distinctive. It's straightforward, without being overly simple. It's kind of like a Bath & Body Works shower gel, all grown up. Basically, it's everything that you want out of a $48 bottle of perfume.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Before signing off, I'm going to do some requisite expectation management. If you hate gourmands, Born Dreamer is not for you. If you want something complicated and cerebral, Born Dreamer is not for you. If you recoil at the thought of wearing a celebrity fragrance, Born Dreamer is not for you.

For the rest of you open-minded fragheads: enjoy!

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
MerrellHydro Moc Black Brindle
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GramicciShell Gear Shorts Slate Grey
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Café de Flore x HighsnobietyNot In Paris 4 Hoodie Heather Grey
$150.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A New Spring Fragrance Is the Ultimate Flex
  • Face Value: The 5 Best Beauty Drops of January
  • Chopova Lowena's Whimsical World Now Features Fragrance
  • Next-Gen Noses: The Indie Perfumers Shaking Up Scent
  • You've Never Heard of New York's Coolest New Fragrance Store (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now