With Everyone Dressing Like Cowboys, Why Not Smell Like Them?

Dressing like a cowboy is very much a thing, as the recent proliferation of wide-brimmed hats and pointed boots would indicate. Cherry LA, however, suggests that it's time to smell like a cowboy.

Cherry LA’s spiritual home is in the Wild West. The imprint has been cowboy-ifying streetwear for eight years through its horse-tastic, boot-clad photoshoots. But with skincare label Salt & Stone, it’s proposing a more sensory sort of cowboy cosplay, distilling that all-American flavor into a whiff.

Cherry LA and Salt & Stone’s “Cherry Collection” comprises a body wash, deodorant, and a candle designed to smell like a mix of mahogany leather and desert grass.

Top notes of apricot nectar and cactus water are intertwined with scents like tobacco blossom and sandalwood, riffing on the musky smells you might expect in a remote Texan saloon. Very on-brand for Cherry LA, which unveiled the currently available collection with images of a cowdude on a remote mountain-lined ranch in Jackson, Mississippi.

In the face of fashion’s enduring yeehaw-fication, Cherry LA has made the Wild West the defining cornerstore of its oeuvre.

We’re in a time of Louis Vuitton shows turned rodeos, sporty sneakers based on Western boots, and multiple examples of outwardly kinky cowboy-themed fashion stunts. Combine that with a cowboy-obsessed Beyoncé and Bella Hadid spending the past couple of years dressing like she works on a ranch — which she kinda did — and you end up with the ongoing “cowboycore” movement.

Cherry LA’s dedication to the cowboy’s fashionable rebrand goes above and beyond. Cowboy clothing? Been there, lasso'd that. Cowboy perfume? The only logical next step until we end up with collaborative tobacco pouches.

