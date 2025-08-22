Cruising for Cowpokes

In partnership with Canadian home textile and fashion brand Maison Simons, notoriously raunchy clothing label Carne Bollente is going way out West. If Tom of Finland was more into denim and spurs...

Tongue in cheek as ever, the sex-positive Parisian label really milked the wider rodeo metaphor for all its potential (pun intended), emphasizing it in slogan tees, cowboy-printed shirts, heart-stained jeans, and horse-girl cardigans.

But if you thought the clothes were cheeky, wait until you see the accompanying campaign.

Shot in the countryside backwoods, a cast of lean male models lay idly in the mulch, lounge in cars, and sit against tree trunks, eyes (and hands) all but over one another.

The cruise-y campaign, rich with abs, pubes, and butt cracks, is a sort of Westernized cruising fantasy, just tasteful enough to blur the line between editorial and the old-fashioned "men's" pictorial.

Carne Bollente are known for their good taste in collaborators (we would know, we've worked with them, a number of times), and alongside Nike and Vogue photographer Enrique Villaluenga, it captured the steamy hedonism of the decade-plus-old label in a nuanced manner as hunky as it is quietly hilarious.

I mean, unless you don't find anything amusing about standing around stark naked in the woods.

Giddy up!

