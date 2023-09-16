Chopova Lowena's UGG Boots Are Embellished to Perfection

For its London Fashion Week presentation, Chopova Lowena stormed a London skatepark with girlhood, grunge, and loads of graphics. Oh, and U(GG)s, since we've got this sort of "G" alliteration thing going.

Chopova Lowena's Spring/Summer 2024 saw the brand debut UGG boots and slippers rendered in classic UGG schemes like black and chestnut — and decked out Chopova style, of course.

Playful charms, jeweled embellishments, and even a heap of ribbons covered the collaborative UGG shoes' suede uppers, stomping the rampways alongside the collection's even more adorned pieces.

Highsnobiety

Chopova Lowena SS24 spoke to the the festivities of Helston's Flora Day festival, an annual celebration held on May 8, marking the arrival of spring. It often includes professional dances as well as folklore tales and costumes.

For the SS24 collection titled "Girl's Tear, Girls Tear," Chopova Lowena marries its universe with Flora Day, resulting in pieces like its signature graphic-heavy tops now printed with symbols associated with the festival, like dragons, demons, and angels. Similar motifs appear on the UGGs, too.

Storytelling is a big part of Flora Day. So for SS24, designers Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena-Irons tell their own about falling in love with a skater boy (been there, am I right?), showcased through tiered skater skirts, roomy plaid trousers, and longline board shorts.

Chopova Lowena's beloved skirts clanked with super-charmed belts and safety pins. Ribbons were more than plentiful. Dresses were bubbly as ever and finished with metal hardware.

Dainty lace and chained-up socks rounded off looks, perfectly pairing with Chopova Lowena's first-time footwear offerings, including those wildly great UGGs (BTW, we're assuming the UGG collab will drop sometime next spring).

What better to step into the footwear realm than with beautifully chaotic UGGs?