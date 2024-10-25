CLOT's Once-Breezy adidas Shoe Is Back & Beautifully Beaded as Ever

Thought CLOT and adidas were done for the year? Think again. The two minds have more sneakers where the others came from.

Spoiler: they've got more beautifully crafted Gazelles up their sleeves.

CLOT's latest Gazelle sneakers could be considered more normal compared to the last batch, a gathering of Gazelles turned into breezy espadrille-flavored sneakers.

And there's nothing wrong with that! But they certainly aren't the average adidas Gazelles you'll catch in the streets these days.

CLOT and adidas' latest Gazelle aligns more with the OG Gazelle look. The upper features regular smooth leather and velvety suede touches. Additionally, the Gazelle sneaker rounds off with the traditional adidas-branded rubber gum sole, which always looks slightly raised.

But of course, the collaborative adidas shoe isn't without a few CLOT touches.

Specifically, the CLOT x adidas Gazelle again includes beaded Three Stripes woven into the upper, like the pair's previous breathable sneakers.

CLOT's adidas Gazelles also have textural heel tabs with stitch details and faceless tongues free of any branding.

CLOT's collaboration often comes with a surprise, like an unexpected material or shockingly clever details (or even an entirely new dressy aesthetic). In this case, CLOT decided to go "no face, no case" with its newest adidas Gazelle.

Ever since Edison Chen and adidas got back together, the brands have fed us with a consistent rollout of gear throughout 2024, from prep-fied Superstars to exceptionally crocheted apparel.

Just when we thought the two were winding down for the year, they came back with these new stunning CLOT x adidas Gazelles, which are expected to drop on November 11 in navy blue and cream colorways.

Can't knock that.