CLOT's adidas Clothes Are Just as Good (& Breezy) as Its Sneakers

For some, the summer feels just about over. For Edison Chen's CLOT and adidas, things are just heating up. The pair have returned with a second Gazelle sneaker drop, joined by a batch of clothing that's just as good (and breezy) as their cleverly woven sneakers.

Inspired by Chen's trips around the European coast, CLOT reimagined some of adidas' most timeless silhouettes as airy, summer-worthy wear. Specifically, each collaborative piece is entirely crocheted, Three Stripes and all.

The CLOT x adidas collection features a crochet track top, polo shirt, tank tops, and Paul Mescal-level shorts stamped with Trefoil patches and swiped with familiar three bold lines on the sides.

CLOT and adidas' latest pieces debuted back in October during the brand's huge Spring/Summer 2024 presentation, where several collaborations met an in-line offering.

CLOT and adidas cooked up other clothes, including colorblock bowling shirts blending tailoring and sports excellence. There were even the standard collaborative pieces: regular white tees emblazoned with dual-branded graphics.

But making an adidas track jacket out of grandma's favorite knits? I did a double-take at the catwalk. Not to mention, they later got the Jennie stamp of approval.

There have been other clothing drops over the past few months, but it's safe to say that the crochet pieces are what CLOT fans have been waiting for — well, next to its genius twists on adidas' iconic sneakers.

CLOT and adidas' espadrille-Gazelles launched via raffle starting on August 12. More good news: the clothes will land on August 16 at JUICE's physical stores and website.

The CLOT x adidas clothes will be released on a first come, first serve basis. In other words, it's every crochet-loving man for themselves.