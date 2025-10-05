Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Superstar-ish adidas Boot With a Hidden Dressy Agenda

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

A new season of CLOT and adidas brings all-new, wild mashups, such as Superstar-ish winter boot hybrids.

The brand's newest collaboration is actually based on the Pro Model, which resembles a high-top Superstar sneaker, shell toe and all.

However, CLOT has completely reimagined the Pro Model sneaker as a cold-weather-ready boot, complete with cushy padding on the ankle and even work-boot-style laces looped through golden eyelets. It's honestly like Timberlands meets duck boots meets Three Stripes.

And don't forget the dash of CLOT.

Edison Chen's brand is all over this sneaker boot, down to its logos. The Pro Model boots even feature the same shark soles as CLOT's own prep-style Superstar sneaker from last year. And paired with the leather, CLOT's boots bring a classy and dressy vibe to the outdoors.

CLOT's adidas Pro Model boots are expected to drop sometime later this year on adidas and Juice Store's website. It joins a solid Fall/Winter 2025 lineup for the partnership, which also includes Samba espadrilles, which are precisely as they sound.

In the meantime, CLOT's hitting the dance hall with Caroline Hu to transform the adidas Taekwondo into slick, cutesy ballet sneakers.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
