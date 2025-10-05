The Superstar-ish adidas Boot With a Hidden Dressy Agenda

A new season of CLOT and adidas brings all-new, wild mashups, such as Superstar-ish winter boot hybrids.

The brand's newest collaboration is actually based on the Pro Model, which resembles a high-top Superstar sneaker, shell toe and all.

However, CLOT has completely reimagined the Pro Model sneaker as a cold-weather-ready boot, complete with cushy padding on the ankle and even work-boot-style laces looped through golden eyelets. It's honestly like Timberlands meets duck boots meets Three Stripes.

And don't forget the dash of CLOT.

Edison Chen's brand is all over this sneaker boot, down to its logos. The Pro Model boots even feature the same shark soles as CLOT's own prep-style Superstar sneaker from last year. And paired with the leather, CLOT's boots bring a classy and dressy vibe to the outdoors.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

CLOT's adidas Pro Model boots are expected to drop sometime later this year on adidas and Juice Store's website. It joins a solid Fall/Winter 2025 lineup for the partnership, which also includes Samba espadrilles, which are precisely as they sound.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In the meantime, CLOT's hitting the dance hall with Caroline Hu to transform the adidas Taekwondo into slick, cutesy ballet sneakers.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty