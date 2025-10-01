adidas' Samba Looks Good. But It Looks Way Better as an Espadrille

CLOT’s latest adidas Samba retools the flat-footed football sneaker from the ground up, giving the classic shoe a summer-coded foundation that helps hold onto the last bit of seasonal warmth before fall.

The Samba Espadrille keeps the silhouette’s sharp T-shaped toebox but trades the usual gum sole for an outsole made of woven jute. Otherwise, this is the Samba we all know, down to the classic colorway.

Jute is a plant fiber typically woven into ropes, summertime sandals, and even the occasional luxury handbag. It's rustic, strong, and a shorthand for warm-weather leisure, at least since Picasso painted in espadrilles (yes, with a jute sole) on the Riviera.

Under a Samba, the material pulls terrace sneakers into off-duty mode.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

This is a pretty familiar cornerstone of Edison Chen’s playbook with CLOT collaborations.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

His footwear design language hinges on gently twisting familiar forms with just a touch of newness, nothing too dramatic but nothing so subtle as to be ignorable.

Remember CLOT’s silk-wrapped Air Force 1s designed to fray over time? The beaded Gazelles that turned adidas stripes into jewelry? Or this summer’s Stan Smith Espadrille? The Samba slots perfectly into the lineage of Chen’s clever material twists.

So yes, it’s still a Samba. Only now, when it lands later this fall on adidas’ site, the football sneaker has swapped its shin guards for linen shorts.

This is a sneaker stitched to keep summer alive even as fall closes in, the kind of terrace trainer that simply refuses to let the season end and so much the better.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.