Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Coca-Cola x Ambush Glimpses Into the Future of Fashion

in StyleWords By Daniel So

In an electrifying collision of style and innovation, Coca-Cola teamed up with AMBUSH, the fashion juggernaut helmed by power couple Yoon Ahn and Verbal, to deliver a limited-edition capsule collection that catapults us into the fashion frontier of the future. 

The collaboration drops alongside the latest Coca-Cola Creation, the Y3000 Zero Sugar, which made its global debut in September. The Y3000 experience was created by tapping into human and artificial intelligence to understand how fans envision the future through emotions, aspirations, colors, flavors, and more.

1 / 9
Coca-Cola / Coca-Cola x AMBUSH

Inspired by a dazzling vision of the year 3000, the collection features a range of apparel and accessories that beckon us into a bold new era. Highlights include a necklace that echoes the silhouette of a Coca-Cola can's top, a graphic tee marrying the AMBUSH and Coca-Cola logos, and a silver sequin shirt that mesmerizes with a futuristic Coca-Cola can design on the back.

Look for the capsule dropping October 17 in limited quantities at ambushdesign.com and select AMBUSH WORKSHOP stores.

We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Sneakers to Add to Your Rotation This Week
    • Style
  • long coats trench coats
    The Longer The Coat, The Better Prepared For Cold Weather
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Coco Gauff Is the Teen Titan Electrifying the Tennis World
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    A-COLD-WALL*'s Air Max Plus Three-Pack Is Maximum Minimalism
    • Sneakers
  • nike x AMBUSH
    Nike x AMBUSH's Air Adjust Force Is Half Price Here
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Action Bronson is reportedly dropping another New Balance 1906 sneaker for Fall/Winter 2023.
    Action Bronson Is Cooking Up Another New Balance
    • Sneakers
  • A photograph of New Balance's 610 sneaker as a laceless slip-on in a cream colorway
    How to Make a Great New Balance Better? Make It a Slip-On
    • Sneakers
  • Tyler, the Creator's le FLEUR* and Lacoste are back with a Fall/Winter 2023 collaboration.
    le FLEUR*'s New Lacoste Collab Is Retro AF
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    For All The Dogs: Drake's Net Worth Has His Peers in Their Feelings
    • Culture
  • 25 best drake songs VIEWS if youre reading this its too late more life
    For All the Dogs: The 31 Best Drake Songs On Any Given Day
    • Culture
  • Love is Blind season 5 JP Taylor
    Dating Advice: Get Makeup All Over His Jacket
    • Beauty
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023