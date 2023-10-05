Coca-Cola x Ambush Glimpses Into the Future of Fashion

In an electrifying collision of style and innovation, Coca-Cola teamed up with AMBUSH, the fashion juggernaut helmed by power couple Yoon Ahn and Verbal, to deliver a limited-edition capsule collection that catapults us into the fashion frontier of the future.

The collaboration drops alongside the latest Coca-Cola Creation, the Y3000 Zero Sugar, which made its global debut in September. The Y3000 experience was created by tapping into human and artificial intelligence to understand how fans envision the future through emotions, aspirations, colors, flavors, and more.

1 / 9 Coca-Cola / Coca-Cola x AMBUSH

Inspired by a dazzling vision of the year 3000, the collection features a range of apparel and accessories that beckon us into a bold new era. Highlights include a necklace that echoes the silhouette of a Coca-Cola can's top, a graphic tee marrying the AMBUSH and Coca-Cola logos, and a silver sequin shirt that mesmerizes with a futuristic Coca-Cola can design on the back.

Look for the capsule dropping October 17 in limited quantities at ambushdesign.com and select AMBUSH WORKSHOP stores.