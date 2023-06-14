Coi Leray Has Lots of Talent for Wearing Very Little

Coi Leray is fearless. The 26-year-old courageously puts herself out there every time she releases a new single — like it or not, you get Coi Leray every time.

Same when Leray attends a Saint Laurent fashion show, which she did for the second time on June 13 when YSL took over Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie.

There, Coi Leray showed up wearing barely anything at all, just a sheer lace one-piece that left very little to the imagination.

More power to her, frankly. This is the sort of risk-taking red carpet outfit that takes real chutzhpah to attempt. That Leray has managed to make these "naked" dresses look entirely effortless is a true feat.

The outfit that Coi Leray wore to YSL's January 2023 presentation was arguably even more risqué than her June 2023 look, really.

There, Leray was dressed in a barely-there sheer gown that practically disintegrated when faced with camera flash. Again, this is the sort of thing that only the brave will ever attempt, let alone pull off.

Coi Leray is typically a snappy dresser anyways, but by tapping into the sheer trend that's currently cropping up on red carpets across the globe, she's demonstrating her skill at bending even the most daring trends to her will.

This is all part of a greater boom in body positivity, wherein famous women are reclaiming ownership of their bodies by daring to dress down in public spheres.

People will gawk no matter what they wear but these powerful women are taking charge. Who says you can't bare skin while pregnant or a single feather to the Oscar's?

Coi Leray, in particular, is fighting her way through a misogynistic music industry while she breaks down clothing barriers.

“A lot of people don’t understand what I go through as a person, and I normally speak about that stuff in my music,” Leray told Highsnobiety in late 2021. “If they just understand my range and what I go through, that’s all I care about.”

It's a dual approach that, again, takes a great deal of confidence and courage, qualities that Coi Leray clearly has in spades.