Converse’s Leather Dress Sneaker Is Plain (Toe) & Simple

Converse's latest dress sneaker keeps it plain and simple. Literally.

It's even called the All Star Coupe Plain Toe OX. It's basically the brand's previous dressy, Stan-Smith-coded All Star Coupe sneaker, but even more pared-down.

Converse's All Star Coupe Plain Toe OX follows a more refined design, complete with a cleaned-up toe box free of lines. Just textured leather and pure dress-shoe energy.

The rest of the shoe is layered in the same high-quality leather, alongside quiet branding moments and elegant waxed shoelaces.

Converse 1 / 2

Converse offers the All Star Coupe Plain Toe OX sneaker in tonal black and white colorways, which are scheduled to drop on March 10. They'll release on the brand's Japan website for ¥18,700, roughly $118.

The Coupe models are easily the brand's most classy styles. These shoes marry Converse signatures with traditional formal design codes, resulting in skate-able dress shoes and All-Star penny loafers.

Plain-toe dress sneakers have now joined the family group chat.

