Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Converse's Strapped Up Its Punk Meets Playground Trekking Shoe

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
converse
1 / 4

Want to make a Converse shoe a little radder? Add belts.

Converse Japan's All-Star Trek Wave sneaker combines the best parts of a classic Converse sneaker and a hardcore trekking shoe. The Trek Wave sneaker has that rounded toe and canvas upper synonymous with the Converse brand, fused with a boot-like outsole inspired by trekking shoes.

shop converse here

Comfort and functionality are also covered thanks to the Converse Trek Wave's cushy EVA midsole and slip-resistant design.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The real star of this shoe, though, is its double belt velcro straps, a real throwback in the world of footwear.

converse
1 / 4

Not only do these straps add a layer of ease in terms of wearability (much less fuss than laces), but the velcro straps are stylistically reminiscent of grade school footwear.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's punk meets playground in the best way. Giving Schoolhouse Rock in the most literal sense.

Nostalgia and ease? That's a twofer that just can't be beat.

It's also a schtick Converse Japan has become quite good at as of late. Converse's All-Star Trekwave BL OX takes the best part of a ballet shoe and a Converse sneaker. Laces on top, trek-ready trail on bottom.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Converse Japan isn't afraid to put multiple shoe profiles in a blender. Converse's Jack Purcell Loafer GP is a suede-heavy manifestation of this phenomenon as it looks the part of a loafer, wedge, and sneaker all in one. A holy shoe trinity if you will.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Available online May 9 for ¥15,400 (about $107), Converse's Trek Wave sneaker is more modest in its crossover appeal but that fusion funk is still very much present.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

COMME des GARÇONS HOMMEPatchwork Jacket
$995.00
Available in:
LXL
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Acne StudiosTwill Trousers
$605.00
Available in:
464850
Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Converse Co-signs: Meet the Next Wave of Powerhouses Fueling LA’s Creative Scene
  • This Pile of Fabric? Vaquera's Take on the World's Most Famous Shoe
  • It's All Coming Up Converse: 2024's Laced-Up Legacy
  • Converse's Military-Level Stomper Boot Is Built to Last
  • The Retro-Cool Low-Rise Converse Sneaker Has Officially Gone Luxe
What To Read Next
  • Converse's Strapped Up Its Punk Meets Playground Trekking Shoe
  • Charles Leclerc: Ferrari Racing Driver, Ferrari Fashion Designer
  • From Ferragamo to Martine Rose, Here Are the Black Designers to Have in Your Closet
  • After Bag Charms, Are Lace Jewels the Next Big Thing? Nike Sure Thinks So
  • If You're Not Already Seeing Thug Club Everywhere, You're About To
  • Palace's Most Exclusive Drop of 2025? Merch for a Japanese Baseball Team
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now