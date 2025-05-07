Converse's Strapped Up Its Punk Meets Playground Trekking Shoe

Want to make a Converse shoe a little radder? Add belts.

Converse Japan's All-Star Trek Wave sneaker combines the best parts of a classic Converse sneaker and a hardcore trekking shoe. The Trek Wave sneaker has that rounded toe and canvas upper synonymous with the Converse brand, fused with a boot-like outsole inspired by trekking shoes.

Comfort and functionality are also covered thanks to the Converse Trek Wave's cushy EVA midsole and slip-resistant design.

The real star of this shoe, though, is its double belt velcro straps, a real throwback in the world of footwear.

Not only do these straps add a layer of ease in terms of wearability (much less fuss than laces), but the velcro straps are stylistically reminiscent of grade school footwear.

It's punk meets playground in the best way. Giving Schoolhouse Rock in the most literal sense.

Nostalgia and ease? That's a twofer that just can't be beat.

It's also a schtick Converse Japan has become quite good at as of late. Converse's All-Star Trekwave BL OX takes the best part of a ballet shoe and a Converse sneaker. Laces on top, trek-ready trail on bottom.

Converse Japan isn't afraid to put multiple shoe profiles in a blender. Converse's Jack Purcell Loafer GP is a suede-heavy manifestation of this phenomenon as it looks the part of a loafer, wedge, and sneaker all in one. A holy shoe trinity if you will.

Available online May 9 for ¥15,400 (about $107), Converse's Trek Wave sneaker is more modest in its crossover appeal but that fusion funk is still very much present.