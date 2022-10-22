There’s a New Chunky Converse in Town

Brand: Converse

Model: All-Star 100 Trekwave Ox

Release Date: Available Now

Price: ¥13,200 (approx. $89)

Buy: Converse's website

Editor’s Notes: Once JW Anderson introduced us to the Converse Run Star Hike, it was no looking back as the model quickly rose to chunky fame in the sneaker world.

Surprisingly, Converse advertises the Run Star Hike as more style-oriented versus hiking-ready, as its name and thick, jagged outsole suggest. Nonetheless, fans still tested the shoes' outdoor worthiness.

The results? Many give the voluminous kicks two thumbs for long walks on trails and even through the mountains.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Though the Run Star Hike passes the vibe check for outdoor journeys, Converse's trek-focused shoes are a little more equipped for, well, trekking through rugged landscapes.

As of late, the brand's Trek shoes certainly aren't lacking in style and volume, as evident with its new All-Star 100 Trekwave Ox shoes — a classic Chuck Taylor up top with a colossal sole on the bottom.

So, basically, a Run Star Hike? Eh, not quite. Regarding its hefty sole, the Trekwave Ox is an extra volume pump or two larger than the Run Star Hike but not as colossal (or spiky) as the Run Star Motion.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Available in high and low-top iterations, the Trekwave Ox boasts a canvas upper that repels mud and water for those messier adventures. Plus, its extra-chunky TractionSole caters specifically to those-more rough terrains, supplying a much-needed grip and anti-slip support for ease during travel.

Think of the Trekwave as that outdoor friend who stays on-trend, while the Run Star Hike is the fashion friend whose always ready for whatever the day brings them, indoors or outside.

Converse shows no sign of ditching the big — and I mean, extra big — picture when it comes to its sneakers. Indeed, expect the brand to keep on trekking with its chunky-soled obsessions.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.