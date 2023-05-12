Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Has Fashion's Lord of Darkness Been Sucked Into Barbiecore fever?

in SneakersWords By Tom Barker
1 / 6

Brand: Converse x Rick Owens DRKSHDW

Model: TURBODRK Laceless Hi

Release Date: 16 May

Price: $185

Buy: Online at the Highsnobiety Shop

Editor's Notes: We've seen Rick Owens and Converse's sneaker partnership take many forms over the past two years, from beefy 90s basketball silhouettes to fluffy zebra print fabrics.

With every new collaborative release, the American designer plays with the brand's classic footwear line while keeping to his trademark minimal color palette, with the slight exception of a shiny silver pair last season, but this time around Owens has gone to the other end of the spectrum with a hot pink pair of sneakers.

1 / 3

And with only two months until the release of the Barbie movie this, of course, begs the question of whether fashion's lord of darkness has been sucked into the barbiecore fever?

So far, TikTok's obsession with all things pink in the lead-up to the new movie has seen 302 million views on Barbiecore-related content on the app, and Owen's newest sneakers are surely adding fuel to the trend's fire.

1 / 4

Releasing with the same exaggerated square toe that we saw in the brand's first-ever release, this model's updates go further than just a mere color change. Laces are optional on this version of the TURBODRK, thanks to a stretchy and secure internal construction that turns this shoe into a slip-on model.

The slip-on TURBODRK is not just available in the bright hot pink though, there's also a grey-hued "dust" option for a more low-key affair as well as a coordinating DRKSHDW bucket hat and tote bag.

Shop More Converse

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    adidas Finally Has a Plan to Sell Its Remaining YEEZY Sneaker Stock

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    ATTN, NYC: Chloë Sevigny Is Having a Closet Sale

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Inside Project 6, the New Festival Concept by Outlook

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Nike is Riding A$AP Rocky's Blanket Wave

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Jonas Brothers Are Facing Gelato Jail Time

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    No One Does Jonah Hill Style Like Jonah Hill

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023