côte&ciel's Functional Bags Keep Getting Better

For me, when it comes to the best functional luggage, Parisian outfit côte&ciel has to be a part of the conversation.

Its Instagram bio — which reads “bags to wear, not to carry” — needs no further explanation, and is an example of the label’s innate ability to create bags that not only serve a purpose, but look the part, too.

It’s this exact ethos towards the world of luggage that sets côte&ciel apart from its competitors and allows it to demonstrate season-upon-season that functional bags can be more than just functional bags, but an extension of our own personal style.

For Fall/Winter 2023, the French label has looked further into the relationships of interlocking surfaces to drop new styles in the AVON and OBION, two bags more than fit for purpose.

côte&ciel

The former is an expandable backpack that allows its storage to be gradually increased by unzipping and unclipping various sections throughout, while the latter is a large duffle bag designed for convenient carry and optimum storage capacity.

In essence, each piece has been designed to increase the côte&ciel wearer’s experience by interlinking differing members of the brands product families.

The LetGo, RingO, and Lanyard expand the storage capacity of the host item through additional clip-on payloads, or to simply add flair in the form of a bold statement piece to an outfit or a subtle accent.

To one person a bag is simply a bag, but look beyond the obvious and into the world of côte&ciel, and you’ll soon realize there’s more to it than first meets the eye.