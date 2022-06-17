Swap That Emotional Baggage for côte&ciel SS23 Baggage

Baggage, we've all got it. Good, bad, ugly, whatever. No, I don't mean the emotional kind – the type you throw your odds and ends into, sling across your back, or traipse through the airport. Without bags, we'd be pretty stuffed, so the launch of côte&ciel's SS23 lookbook is a breath of fresh air; because can you ever have too many?

It isn't until the needs of a situation demand it that we realize alternate baggage options are an absolute touch. Sure, a crossbody will keep your phone and keys close at all times (a festival without one? no chance), but it's not going to serve much purpose for a weekend haul. Holdalls; a manageable size for the gym, a bit bigger for weekends away, you get the gist.

If a bit of architectural design edge is what's missing from your line-up of bags and small item carries, there's no excuse for not being tapped into côte&ciel.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Since touching down, the brand's been pushing the boundaries of technical, utilitarian design that's unlike anything else on the market, carving its own unique lane.

Season-to-season new colorways and shapes filter into the lineup, and by the looks of the SS23 lookbook, next year will be a marked step up in terms of variation.

Tactility and experimentation are the core of the offering, seeing to the integration of contrasting textures through mixed fabrications in a rich picking of color treatments. Green, black, white, and yellow tones pop throughout the lookbook, drawing attention to bags of all shapes and sizes while shifting the focus to newly introduced prints.

While you wait for the SS23 collection to land online and at global stockists in February next year, shop the brand's latest here.