Crocs' Geometric Slide Has Got Dimension

Another day, another Crocs release. This time around, the foam shoe purveyor is freshening up its Classic Slide with a pop of color and dimension.

Enter: the Geometric Slide 2.0, a slip-on molded with fractal-like ridges. It's part of Crocs' new Geometric collection, a range that includes a handful of clogs with the same, trippy texture. While the closed-toed styles come in a variety of color variations including reddish brown, black, and iridescent, the Geometric Slide 2.0 keeps things simple in blue and gray (for now, at least).

The silhouette is everything you know and expect from a Croc: Croslite rubber and foam footbeds, a little ventilation on the slide top, and of course, space for your customizable Jibbitz.

Design-wise, it doesn't stray too far from Crocs' Classic Slide — the main difference is its textured footbed and upper. The Geometric Slide 2.0 is sort of the best of both worlds if you’re looking for a unique Croc but aren’t ready to make the jump to the brand's Grimace-purple sandal or square-toed mule.

To wit, several reviews of Crocs' Geometric collection note that the ridged shoes have curb appeal. One Croc-wearer was the subject of double-takes: "[I] noticed people looking and maybe trying to see if they're Crocs.”

That's as good a reason as any to rock a pair of Crocs.