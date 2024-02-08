Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Crocs' Geometric Clog Is Mad Trippy

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson
1 / 7
Mita Sneakers

Crocs’ new Classic Geometric Clog might not be its most outlandish, but it’s definitely one of its trippiest.

Arriving in either understated black or white shades, the Classic Geometric is the latest addition to Crocs’ ever-growing clog arsenal and comes with everything you'd expect: Croslite rubber, ventilation ports, a heel strap, and customizable Jibbitz.

However, unlike your traditional Crocs Classic Clog, the Boulder-based footwear brand’s new Geometric iteration arrives with a revamped, slightly trippy and very modernist multifaceted molded upper.

On foot, the Classic Geometric Clogs feel like any other Crocs – comfortable, lightweight, breathable – but aesthetically they serve more of a purpose. They are objectively a lot more interesting to look at than a traditional clog, which immediately adds pizazz to any outfit, be that as a slip-on house shoe or as an everyday go-to.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

What I’m getting at here is this: while Crocs’ Classic Clogs can look as mad as anything (and believe me, they can look absolutely wild at times), when you derive it of all its bells and whistles, the Jibbitz, the crazy colors, and all the extras you can attach to the silhouette, on foot they're exactly the same as the rest.

Of course there are anomalies to this thesis, one obvious one being Crocs’ Balenciaga heels, or those ginormous MSCHF Clogs, both of which are more novelty products than they are wearable shoes.

But when it comes to Crocs’ mainline offering, more specifically the Classic Clog, it doesn’t matter how Crocs dresses up the shoe, because at the centre of it all, every Classic Clog is the same. Only thing is, some are a little trippier to look at than others.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-Kayano 14
ASICS
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
Long-Sleeve Pulled Neck P
Martine Rose
$295
Image on Highsnobiety
Sil Waist Bag
and wander
$175
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The MSCHF Boot Returns as a Crocs Collab
    • Sneakers
  • Crocs Salehe Bembury
    The Best Gifts to Buy for Under $100
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Open-Toe Footwear For Any Occasion
    • Selects
  • mad paris x casablanca
    The MAD Paris x Casablanca Royal Oak Watch Is On Sale Here
    • Watches
What To Read Next
  • Crocs Classic Geometric Clogs.
    Crocs' Geometric Clog Is Mad Trippy
    • Sneakers
  • best bookshops in london
    Where To Hunt for Rare Books in London
    • Design
  • Louis Vuitton
    Chequebooks Out: Pharrell's Second LV Drop Is Here
    • Style
  • AC Milan x PLEASURES x PUMA
    AC Milan's New Fourth Kit Is a PLEASURE(S) On the Eyes
    • Style
  • Memphy HX34
    Meet Fashion's New It-Girl: The Stylish DJ Memphy
    • Culture
  • Hiking Patrol FW24.
    Hiking Patrol's Label Is Unapologetically Quiet Outdoor
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024