Crocs' Geometric Clog Is Mad Trippy

Crocs’ new Classic Geometric Clog might not be its most outlandish, but it’s definitely one of its trippiest.

Arriving in either understated black or white shades, the Classic Geometric is the latest addition to Crocs’ ever-growing clog arsenal and comes with everything you'd expect: Croslite rubber, ventilation ports, a heel strap, and customizable Jibbitz.

However, unlike your traditional Crocs Classic Clog, the Boulder-based footwear brand’s new Geometric iteration arrives with a revamped, slightly trippy and very modernist multifaceted molded upper.

On foot, the Classic Geometric Clogs feel like any other Crocs – comfortable, lightweight, breathable – but aesthetically they serve more of a purpose. They are objectively a lot more interesting to look at than a traditional clog, which immediately adds pizazz to any outfit, be that as a slip-on house shoe or as an everyday go-to.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

What I’m getting at here is this: while Crocs’ Classic Clogs can look as mad as anything (and believe me, they can look absolutely wild at times), when you derive it of all its bells and whistles, the Jibbitz, the crazy colors, and all the extras you can attach to the silhouette, on foot they're exactly the same as the rest.

Of course there are anomalies to this thesis, one obvious one being Crocs’ Balenciaga heels, or those ginormous MSCHF Clogs, both of which are more novelty products than they are wearable shoes.

But when it comes to Crocs’ mainline offering, more specifically the Classic Clog, it doesn’t matter how Crocs dresses up the shoe, because at the centre of it all, every Classic Clog is the same. Only thing is, some are a little trippier to look at than others.