Crocs' New Drop? The Brand (Toe) Nailed It

The next best thing to Crocs' comfy clogs is its charms, or Jibbitz as Crocs dubs its shoe accessories. We've seen Crocs Jibbitz offered in a wide range of options, from normal letter add-ons to hunger-inducing knickknacks like fried chicken wings (with the fresh-out-the-grease smell to match).

Just when you thought Crocs had done it all with its Jibbitz, the foam shoe lets the dawgs (charms) out.

Crocs is now offering up packs of Toe Jibbitz, charms resembling, well, human toes, awaiting to be plugged into Crocs' unmistakable ventilation holes.

Crocs' "toes" were caught barking on Instagram on April 1, originally believed to be some April Fools Day fun (several beauty brands did it).

The April Fools holiday often sees labels dish out clever and, in some cases, the wildest pranks ever. Some brands have taken their jokes even further, making them real deals. With the Toe Jibbitz currently loaded on Crocs' website, we now see Crocs isn't playing games.

"...unless it's footsie," reads Crocs Toe Jibbitz's description.

Crocs Toe Jibbitz come in a two-pack of five toes, basically all ten toes. For those looking to get even sillier with their toes-first charm game, Crocs also has a three-pack toting 15 toes altogether (I just got a crazy visual in my head).

Right now, all things Crocs toes are currently available on the brand's website for a limited time. And the best part? The price is just a cool 20 bucks, making it a toe-tally affordable addition to your Crocs collection.

Not sure how to feel about Crocs letting the dawgs out? You're not alone. One comment pretty much sums up the Crocs fan club's feels: "This is vile. But I love it."