The Classic Crocs Clog Was Already Bulletproof — Now It Looks the Part

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Crocs has officially hopped on the run club train. Well, sort of.

The "Energy Running Vest" clog is a classic Crocs clog gone mega technical.

See, underneath Crocs' Classic Energy Running Vest clog is a standard Crocs mule but the upper is guarded with a zippable overlay inspired by the mesh makings of traditional running vests. The end result looks more bulletproof technical than speedy running shoe but it's a pretty slick design regardless.

Recently, run clubs, marathons and all things jog-adjacent have experienced a renaissance of sorts thanks to a social media boost.

It's like everyone and their mothers is signing up for marathons, tracking their steps to get 10K a day, and even finding love at suburban run clubs.

So it follows that Crocs, beloved for its supreme comfort profile and slip-on ease, is getting in on this pavement-pounding trend, even if only visually.

After all, the running aesthetic has been dominating the fashion space since, well, forever and ultra-technical pieces have become unexpected darlings in the fashion space.

Don't just take my word for it (but like, why wouldn't you?). Sneakers like the adidas Adizero PR and LOEWE's ultra-luxe collab with On prove that the running aesthetic is just as covetable as the actual runner lifestyle, if not more.

So no, you don't have to be a speedster to partake in the jog-tastic vibes provided by Crocs' new Running Vest Clog, which retails for $110 online.

It's the perfect slip-on shoe for those who love the look of super technical running gear but consider themselves more of a brisk walker. (And, honestly, same)

Tayler Adigun
