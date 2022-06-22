Daniel Arsham Launches His Own Fashion Label

In recent years, New York artist Daniel Arsham has become fashion’s go-to when it comes to making something "artsy".

From designing a one-off Porsche with Stone Island, creating an eroded helmet sculpture with Lewis Hamilton, and countless projects with Tiffany & Co., to sneaker collaborations with the likes of Dior, adidas Originals, and Suicoke, there isn’t much the 41-year-old hasn’t turned his hand to.

Today though, Arsham does a first and unveils his own fashion label: Objects IV Life.

The label is a joint venture alongside Stefano Martinetto’s London-based brand accelerator Tomorrow, which has helped elevate the likes of Martine Rose, Loverboy by Charles Jeffrey, and A-Cold-Wall*, to name a few.

While Objects IV Life is Arsham’s first solo foray into the world of fashion, it’s exactly what you’d come to expect from the American.

A reflection of his own personal style, the label is a series of minimalist takes on classic unisex workwear silhouettes, with the first installment – which drops both online and at KITH’s Parisian flagship store today – includes a utility jacket which retails at €850 and tees from €150, as well as jeans, hoodies, and utility boots.

“Objects IV Life comprises foundation pieces intending to build a wardrobe of uniforms for a creative way of life,” explained Arsham in a post. “Designed between New York City and London, all garments are made in Portugal and Los Angeles with custom hardware coming from Italy.

“As I have been developing this first chapter I have started to understand this clothing in the same way I think about sculpture. It is much like alchemy.”