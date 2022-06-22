Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Daniel Arsham Launches His Own Fashion Label

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

In recent years, New York artist Daniel Arsham has become fashion’s go-to when it comes to making something "artsy".

From designing a one-off Porsche with Stone Island, creating an eroded helmet sculpture with Lewis Hamilton, and countless projects with Tiffany & Co., to sneaker collaborations with the likes of Dior, adidas Originals, and Suicoke, there isn’t much the 41-year-old hasn’t turned his hand to.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Today though, Arsham does a first and unveils his own fashion label: Objects IV Life.

The label is a joint venture alongside Stefano Martinetto’s London-based brand accelerator Tomorrow, which has helped elevate the likes of Martine Rose, Loverboy by Charles Jeffrey, and A-Cold-Wall*, to name a few.

While Objects IV Life is Arsham’s first solo foray into the world of fashion, it’s exactly what you’d come to expect from the American.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

A reflection of his own personal style, the label is a series of minimalist takes on classic unisex workwear silhouettes, with the first installment – which drops both online and at KITH’s Parisian flagship store today – includes a utility jacket which retails at €850 and tees from €150, as well as jeans, hoodies, and utility boots.

“Objects IV Life comprises foundation pieces intending to build a wardrobe of uniforms for a creative way of life,” explained Arsham in a post. “Designed between New York City and London, all garments are made in Portugal and Los Angeles with custom hardware coming from Italy.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

“As I have been developing this first chapter I have started to understand this clothing in the same way I think about sculpture. It is much like alchemy.”

Shop our favorite product

Sold out
Multiple colors
JACQUEMUSLe Pantalon Peche Navy
$465.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Bar Basso x HighsnobietyRecipe T-Shirt White
$55.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Dries van NotenLeather Criss-Cross Sandals Black
$475.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Grammy-Nominated Album With Its Own GORE-TEX Trail Shoe
  • The Luxe Watchmaker That Trolled the Smart Watch — Then Made Its Own
  • Zac Posen Takes American Fashion Into the Future with GapStudio
  • Having Conquered the Earth, Luxury Labels Take the Sky
  • Every Luxury Label Ought to Operate Like Dries Van Noten
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now