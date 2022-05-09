Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Diet Starts Monday, New Sauconys Starts Now

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Diet Starts Monday
Brand: Diet Starts Monday x Saucony

Model: Endorphin Pro

Release Date: Initial retail release May 14, exclusive online release May 16, global online release May 20

Price: TBC

Buy: Physical release at concepts Boston, online at Diet Starts Monday and Saucony

Editor's Notes: Diet Starts Monday describes my relationship with running pretty aptly. We're probably on week 10 of saying I'm going to pick up my feet and start racking up the miles, yet here we are, procrastinating once again.

It's been 3 years since I went on a run; it was a 5K, and it was more than enough. Perhaps, if I slipped into a pair of Diet Start Monday's new Saucony Endorphin Pros, I'd load up Run Club and get my ass in gear. Maybe. A strong maybe.

Seriously though, this new collaborative pair of kicks is certainly worthy of attention. It boasts all of the bells and whistles that you professional runners will be seeking, a striking rendering that would make them look just as good doing non-sporting activities, and an elevated fabrication that puts them a step above your average performance running shoe.

Typically, if you're looking to hit the streets with a strong stride, the fabrication of choice is obvious – mesh. The average performance sneaker prioritizes the material for its breathability, which is pretty essential when getting a sweat on. Diet Starts Monday and Saucony decided to do it differently, serving up a premium suede runner.

Okay, okay – that's not completely true; the sneaker does still feature a strong hand of mesh, but the suede detailing is what steals the spotlight and gives the pair such an elevated edge.

Rendered in "Yellow Wolverine" with pink, brown, and white detailing, this is a seriously striking colorway that'll work wonders this summer.

What's beneath the hood is what's really important for a performance runner, so let's dive in – the Endorphin Pro features a signature S-curve carbon plate, propulsive SPEEDROLL Technology, ultralight PWRRUNPB for added spring and energy return, FORMFIT for a foot-hugging comfort, and enhanced heel support and anti-slip laces for complete security.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

