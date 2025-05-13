From New Balance to Nike, the Six Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy. Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what's arriving on shop floors this week.

This week’s selection sees new chapters arrive for long-established collaborations — New Balance x AURALEE and Nike x Travis Scott — as well as a fresh addition to the booming sneaker-loafer market.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

New Balance 1906L

Highsnobiety

Release Date: May 14

Editor's Notes: One of New Balance's wildest shoes, its 1906L sneaker-loafer hybrid, receives a simple paintjob. And it's all in honor of New Balance's vast Grey Day celebrations.

Nike Air Max Craze

Highsnobiety

Release Date: May 16

Editor's Notes: The Nike Air Max Craze lives up to its name: This techy Air Max mule is an objectively crazy sneaker.

Nike Air Jordan 3 Seoul

Highsnobiety

Release Date: May 17

Editor's Notes: Nike isn’t only bringing back its grailed 2018 Air Jordan 3 "Seoul” model, it’s giving the shoe a subtly improved look. While it's nearly identical to its forefather to an untrained eye, look closer and you'll notice newly yellowed soles, material upgrades, and alterations to the Taegukgi tongue embroidery.

New Balance x AURALEE 475 Sneaker

Highsnobiety

Release Date: May 15

Editor's Notes: Premium suede, minimal branding, calculated color combinations… this sneaker has all the qualities we’ve come to expect from AURALEE’s consistently brilliant New Balance collaborations.

Puma x Heliot Emil Deviate Nitro Elite Trail NU Sneaker

Highsnobiety

Release Date: May 17

Editor's Notes: The Puma x Heliot Emil Deviate Nitro Elite Sneaker collab is like someone dared a performance sneaker to wear tactical gear and walk into Paris Fashion Week. Spoiler: it did, and it ate.

Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx 'Leche Blue'

Highsnobiety

Release Date: May 16

Editor's Notes: A sneaker designed in collaboration with Travis Scott, the retro-infused Nike Zoom Field Jaxx gets new blue paneling courtesy of La Flame.

