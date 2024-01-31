Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Francis Kurkdjian Turns Dior's 'New Look' Into a Perfume

in BeautyWords By Alexandra Pauly

Christian Dior put forth a radical proposal in his very first collection: The French designer, now a household name, asked women to reject the boxy, utilitarian clothing they had embraced as a sartorial show of solidarity during the second World War.

Instead, Dior proposed the New Look, a romantic silhouette that featured rounded shoulders, cinched waists, and full, billowing skirts. In the wake of fabric shortages caused by the war, the New Look wasn't just a fresh, fanciful way of dressing — it was an optimistic outlook on post-war life.

77 years after Dior's New Look first debuted, the house is translating its legacy into a fragrance named after the silhouette. "The New Look is a state of mind," says Francis Kurkdjian, Dior's perfume creation director and the nose behind its latest scent. "It provides a lens for observing and reinterpreting the world. This spirit has crossed time... today, it allows me to create new fragrances for Dior."

New Look, available to purchase online, reinterprets amber, tempering its richness with an unexpected burst of fizzy freshness. Aldehydes, a class of synthetic perfume ingredients that many describe as soapy and sparkling, brighten up the perfume's pairing of amber and incense, a duo that creates a deep, toasted effect.

Simultaneously warm and cold, the fragrance feels like a dusty beam of projector light piercing through darkness, an image that nicely encapsulates what Dior's New Look was all about: the silhouette symbolized hope in a post-war world.

Much like its inspiration, New Look is an audacious perfume (it's certainly not a crowd-pleasing vanilla gourmand or floral musk). That said, anyone can pull it off — it's just a matter of attitude. "Monsieur Dior said that all the women of the world were his models," Kurkdjian says. "I have the same philosophy for my perfume, extending to men as well. It’s about the feeling and the choice of the wearer."

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
ML610TML
New Balance
$145
Image on Highsnobiety
Ayreen
Port Tanger
$310
Image on Highsnobiety
Acid Wash Jumper
Acne Studios
$540
Image on Highsnobiety
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
We Recommend
  • Pharrell Williams wearing a big hat
    Louis Vuitton's New Creative Director is also One of the Richest People in Hip-Hop
    • Culture
  • New Balance 1906
    The New Balance 1906 is Thriving
    • Sneakers
  • Nike Sneakers
    The 26 Best Sneaker Brands to Turn to When in Doubt — a Complete List
    • Sneakers
  • 1017 ALYX 9SM nike air force 1 low
    1017 ALYX 9SM's New Nike AF1 Lows Are a "Work in Progress"
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance 550
    The Best New Balance 550 Colorways So Far
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • adidas Stan Smith XLG white sneaker with an oversized tongue
    adidas' Stan Smith Is Minimalist AF. adidas Stan Smith XLG Is a '90s Skate Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • Best new beauty products and launches of January 2024
    Face Value: The 5 Best Beauty Drops of January
    • Beauty
  • Dior New Look Perfume Fragrance
    Francis Kurkdjian Turns Dior's 'New Look' Into a Perfume
    • Beauty
  • WSR main jan week 5
    From adidas to Clarks, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • nike sb dunk low big money savings
    Seriously, Nike SB Made "Live, Laugh, Love” Dunks
    • Sneakers
  • PUMA & San San Gear's collaborative Mostro sneaker
    PUMA's Mostro Is a Different Animal — San San Gear Made It a Beast
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024