Dior's New Collab Is Here to Make You Smile

The world of luxury fashion can be a bit serious at times. So when a splendor label like Dior takes a step back to reconnect with its more playful side, if only for a one-off capsule, it’s extremely pleasing to say the least.

The collection in question sees Dior Men’s Artistic Director Kim Jones partner with Otani Workshop, the artist-cum-sculptor who has become the leading representative of Japanese ceramics, for an extensive collection of apparel and accessories that elegantly tows the line between impishness and opulence.

1 / 3 Dior

Established in 2005, Otani Workshop is the posterboy of an exciting new wave of ceramic artists from Japan. Since his career began to flourish in the late 00s, the artist — whose real name is Shigeru Otani — has become renowned for his ability to blend traditional artistic techniques with more contemporary aesthetics.

Adapting this unique approach from art to fashion, Otani Workshop has had his way with oversized sweaters, bomber jackets and knitwear in a whimsical Dior capsule, one that's anchored by a small green hand-crafted monster, named Tanilla.

1 / 6 Dior

The collection, which lands at Dior boutiques on January 4, adorns several embroidered iterations of Tanilla across a range of garments that sit alongside a slew of pieces from Dior’s Spring 2024 collection and its B33 Tennis Sneakers.

After a year that was, for the most part, all about stealth wealth and quiet luxury in the world of fashion anyway, it’s nice to see Jones’ Dior step away from the seriousness.

And, if nothing else, Dior's Otani Workshop collaboration is guaranteed to make you smile – something of a rarity in the high-end sphere these days.