Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Francis Kurkdjian Brings Back Dior's Baby Perfume

in BeautyWords By Alexandra Pauly

Think of superstar perfumer Francis Kurkdjian and a long list of heady, intoxicating scents come to mind: Jean Paul Gaultier's Le Male, Dior's L'Or de J'Adore, and Baccarat Rouge 540, the viral hit from his eponymous perfume house Maison Francis Kurkdjian, are just a few examples.

Kurkdjian takes a quick detour from his typical oeuvre with his latest project, shifting focus from stylish sophisticates to greener clientele: babies. Kurkdjian, who joined Dior as director of perfume creation in 2021, has formulated the house's new baby fragrance, Bonne Étoile.

The scent is part of Baby Dior's new bath collection, comprised of cleanser and moisturizer gentle enough for children's skin. While deep, rich notes like amber and patchouli feature heavily in Kurkdjian's past work, Bonne Étoile is light and fresh with soft notes of pear, cotton, and rose. In fact, the fragrance isn't a traditional eau de parfum — it's an eau de senteur, or scented water, an alcohol-free formula that contains a lower concentration of fragrance oils than a traditional EDP or eau de cologne.

Perfume for babies might seem like a newfangled concept, but it's not entirely unprecedented. In 1970, Baby Dior launched its first kid's fragrance, an eau de cologne that helped inform Kurkdjian's new creation. "A children’s eau de senteur is closer to a 'smell' than to a complex fragrance trail," the perfumer said in a press release. "It has to be something very simple, natural and reassuring... I was inspired by a round, soft scent, like the smell of the chubby cheeks of a gorgeous baby."

Frédéric Malle, Creed, and Guerlain are among other luxury fragrance imprints that offer scents geared towards children, ranging from $130 to $340. Dior's Bonne Étoile falls on the higher end of this spectrum, retailing for $230.

It sounds decadent, sure, but splashing Pierre Jr. in Francis Kurkdjian is a surefire way to instill a lifelong appreciation of scent in your child.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
ML610TP
New Balance
$140
Image on Highsnobiety
Logo Hoodie
Highsnobiety x Pixar
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
Tanker Clip Shoulder Bag
Porter-Yoshida & Co.
$255

We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    sacai x Carhartt Is Back, Baby
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Meghan Markle & Dior Aren’t Making It Official
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    EXCLUSIVE: LAFCO's AI-Generated Fragrance Points to the Future of Perfume
    • Beauty
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    In the Natural vs. Synthetic Fragrance Debate, Sniffing Out the Truth Isn’t Easy
    • Beauty
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    For $42k, You Can Smell Like Rafael Nadal
    • Beauty
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • 2 chaiz fur coat outfit
    Blunts, Bottega, & Beyoncé: The Recipe for a Great 2 Chainz 'Fit
    • Style
  • Models wear ASICS' GEL-Kahana 8 fast lace slip-on dad sneakers
    Finally, ASICS Is Making Slip-On Dad Shoes
    • Sneakers
  • Princess Diana seen in 1997 wearing a green Philadelphia Eagles jacket
    Princess Diana Made This Eagles Jacket the Stuff of Dreams — Until Now
    • Style
  • Dior Baby Perfume Fragrance Bonne Étoile
    Francis Kurkdjian Brings Back Dior's Baby Perfume
    • Beauty
  • travis scott jumpman jack brown black
    Travis Scott's Signature Jordan Shoe Emerges in Yet *Another* New Colorway
    • Sneakers
  • Models wear BLESS clothing in a Supreme lookbook
    What Is BLESS, Supreme's Next Big Collaborator?
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023