Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Diptyque's $3,500 Candle Suitcase Is Olfactively Over-the-Top

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Beauty

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of its scented candles, Diptyque is offering up a suitcase full of them — 50, to be exact.

The ultimate candlehead collectible, Diptyque's anniversary present is limited to 13 editions and prices at approximately $3,500. The luxurious drop will release on July 20 at select retail locations including the brand's Saint Germain store in Paris, its Sloan-Street flagship in London, and its outpost at GINZA SIX in Tokyo.

The box — or rather, suitcase — set features all of Diptyque's greatest hits: Baies, Ambre, and Figuier included. Fans will also appreciate Thé, Aubépine, and Cannelle, the very first scented candles Diptyque founders Desmond Knox Leet, Christiane Montadre- Gautrot, and Yves Coueslant introduced in 1963.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Since their debut six decades ago, Diptyque candles have become synonymous with luxury. They're a mainstay in the homes and offices of the well-heeled — you'd be hard-pressed to find a celebrity and influencer who doesn't own one.

A sampling of the tastemakers who have confessed their love for the haute fragrance brand: Beyoncé, Victoria Beckham, LeBron James, and Nicole Richie. Diptyque is also a favorite among Highsnobiety staffers — last month, we partnered with them on a special candle for the fifth edition of Not In Paris.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
