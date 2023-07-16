Diptyque's $3,500 Candle Suitcase Is Olfactively Over-the-Top
To celebrate the 60th anniversary of its scented candles, Diptyque is offering up a suitcase full of them — 50, to be exact.
The ultimate candlehead collectible, Diptyque's anniversary present is limited to 13 editions and prices at approximately $3,500. The luxurious drop will release on July 20 at select retail locations including the brand's Saint Germain store in Paris, its Sloan-Street flagship in London, and its outpost at GINZA SIX in Tokyo.
The box — or rather, suitcase — set features all of Diptyque's greatest hits: Baies, Ambre, and Figuier included. Fans will also appreciate Thé, Aubépine, and Cannelle, the very first scented candles Diptyque founders Desmond Knox Leet, Christiane Montadre- Gautrot, and Yves Coueslant introduced in 1963.
Since their debut six decades ago, Diptyque candles have become synonymous with luxury. They're a mainstay in the homes and offices of the well-heeled — you'd be hard-pressed to find a celebrity and influencer who doesn't own one.
A sampling of the tastemakers who have confessed their love for the haute fragrance brand: Beyoncé, Victoria Beckham, LeBron James, and Nicole Richie. Diptyque is also a favorite among Highsnobiety staffers — last month, we partnered with them on a special candle for the fifth edition of Not In Paris.