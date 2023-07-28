A 6-Foot Virgil Abloh-Designed Mickey Mouse Anyone?

For its new global campaign, Create 100, Disney invited some of the world’s most renowned creative visionaries across fashion, film, music and art, to donate a unique item inspired by their personal connection to Disney, its stories, and characters.

Launched on July 28, the initiative — which is raising funds for Make-A-Wish — will see 100 items from a 100-strong group of creators, each of which will then be auctioned off.

The first item unveiled is The Structural Sorcerer designed by ALASKA ALASKA, a piece contributed by Virgil Abloh Securities.

Disney

This colorful sculpture is based off the late Virgil Abloh’s original artwork of Mickey Mouse produced for CHAOS Magazine, which featured as part of the publication’s limited-edition issue in celebration of Mickey Mouse’s 90th anniversary in 2018.

“We wanted to bring a piece of artwork that was originally created by Virgil himself into the world through innovative metalwork and craftsmanship and allow Disney fans and future creatives to engage with the sculpture and be inspired by all that it represents,” said Athi Selvendran, COO of Virgil Abloh Securities.

“Seeing it come to life this way is such a unique experience, and seeing how far it has come since its inception further proves that Disney is magic.”

Additional artworks, items, and experiences, together with the stories behind them, will be revealed gradually over the summer, spanning from musical elements to comic books to recreations of iconic movie props.

Contributors include Beyoncé, Christian Louboutin, Tommy Hilfiger, and celebrated Brazilian artist Vik Muniz, while labels like adidas, Pandora, and Coach will also be contributing one-of-a-kind pieces.

“The 6ft Structural Sorcerer represents the magic of Disney’s Fantasia where Mickey Mouse opens up a world of opportunities,” added Selvendran. “We hope the public will feel inspired by the artwork, encouraging them to channel their own creativity into new and innovative areas.”