Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

A 6-Foot Virgil Abloh-Designed Mickey Mouse Anyone?

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

For its new global campaign, Create 100, Disney invited some of the world’s most renowned creative visionaries across fashion, film, music and art, to donate a unique item inspired by their personal connection to Disney, its stories, and characters.

Launched on July 28, the initiative — which is raising funds for Make-A-Wish — will see 100 items from a 100-strong group of creators, each of which will then be auctioned off.

The first item unveiled is The Structural Sorcerer designed by ALASKA ALASKA, a piece contributed by Virgil Abloh Securities.

This colorful sculpture is based off the late Virgil Abloh’s original artwork of Mickey Mouse produced for CHAOS Magazine, which featured as part of the publication’s limited-edition issue in celebration of Mickey Mouse’s 90th anniversary in 2018.

“We wanted to bring a piece of artwork that was originally created by Virgil himself into the world through innovative metalwork and craftsmanship and allow Disney fans and future creatives to engage with the sculpture and be inspired by all that it represents,” said Athi Selvendran, COO of Virgil Abloh Securities.

“Seeing it come to life this way is such a unique experience, and seeing how far it has come since its inception further proves that Disney is magic.”

Additional artworks, items, and experiences, together with the stories behind them, will be revealed gradually over the summer, spanning from musical elements to comic books to recreations of iconic movie props.

Contributors include Beyoncé, Christian Louboutin, Tommy Hilfiger, and celebrated Brazilian artist Vik Muniz, while labels like adidas, Pandora, and Coach will also be contributing one-of-a-kind pieces.

“The 6ft Structural Sorcerer represents the magic of Disney’s Fantasia where Mickey Mouse opens up a world of opportunities,” added Selvendran. “We hope the public will feel inspired by the artwork, encouraging them to channel their own creativity into new and innovative areas.”

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Angus Cloud Has Died

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Next on KITH's World Tour: Toronto, Canada

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Nike's Spookiest Forces Yet Are Part Cold-Blooded, All Creepy

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Louis Vuitton $4,000 "Plastic" Bag Wears a Normal Bag as Camouflage

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Robert Pattinson Shorts Report: Less Huge, Still Big

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    adidas' Second YEEZY Sale Has a Release Date

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023