District Vision Is the Past, Present & Most Certainly the Future

When Max Vallot and Tom Daly founded District Vision in 2016, they had the aim of becoming the go-to brand for innovative eyewear.

Seven years and a myriad of loyal followers later and the Los Angeles-based outfit has also broadened its horizons to include apparel and footwear, as well as the recent addition of its cycling branch, DV Cycling.

In truth, this was always the path that District Vision would end up taking. Vallot, formerly of Saint-Laurent, and Daly, Acne Studios, were both already a part of fashion’s inordinate community, but together took a more unorthodox route to return to the fold with their own label.

Still, to have garnered the customer base and credibility DV has in such a short space of time is a testament to both Vallot and Daly and their unique performance-meets-fashion aesthetic (with a sprinkling of yoga), a Y2K-esque trend that’s now widespread across the industry.

District Vision’s Fall/Winter 2023 campaign, shot by Rory Van Millingen, feels like a defining moment for the brand.

While their eyewear has been around since the brand’s inception and clothes following shortly after, this feels like the first time DV is presenting the whole package. The full DV offering.

It’s sleek and minimal, yet innovative and futuristic in equal measure, and a part of a luxury activewear bubble few brands have worked their way into.

While the label might take design notes from the past and merge them with the technology of the present, District Vision is most certainly also the future.