Canada Goose? Doublet Says Japanese Shark

Genius Japanese label Doublet is full of nutty ideas, ranging from jackets that behead the wearer warped clothes weirder than anything you could ever devise with AI. From Doublet's Fall/Winter 2023 collection, here comes a genius puffer jacket that takes great liberties with a very familiar shape.

So, Canada Goose, right? Famous outerwear brand? Doublet's version is Japanese Shark. And no, this is not a collavoration but a typically cheeky parody.

Retailing for ¥176,000 (about $1,275) at Japanese retailer WISM, Doublet's fW23 puffer is basically a normal down jacket that admittedly looks more like a vintage Sierra Designs or Woolrich field jacket than a Canada Goose, but sports a Canada Goose-inspired shoulder patch nonetheless.

However, you'd be forgiven for not noticing that given the 3D shark mask poking out of the hood.

Wism 1 / 3

In line with other brilliantly off-kilter Doublet designs, this puffer takes great liberties with the FW23 collection's "Monster" theme — other standout pieces include a Freddy Krueger sweater and furry mascot-like pants.

Of course, the shark mask is removable but if you want to freak out passersby strolling down brisk wintry sidewalks, you've gotta keep it on.

And, also like other Doublet creations, the shark puffer is just one of many "disguise"-oriented innovations, in the vein of the transformative sweaters and ski mask turtlenecks from Fall/Winter 2020.

Wism 1 / 2

Accompanying the shark puffer is an appropriately Jaws-themed T-shirt. On the rear, a very clever play on the movie's inimitable two-note theme that incorporates Doublet's name.

In case it isn't already obvious enough, I'm a big Doublet fan. Designer Masayuki Ino is one of the best and brightest designers out there, his brain packed to the brim with disruptive concepts.

But, what makes Doublet as appealing as, say, Mihara Yasuhiro, Ino's mentor, is that even the craziest ideas are executed with quality fabrics and excellent finishing, no slapdashery here.