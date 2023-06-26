Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Doublet ❤︎ 3D

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Doublet presentations are far from yawn fests. Honestly, things usually get pretty wild in the Doublet universe, from headless models to life-sized animals.

The Spring/Summer 2024 collection isn't exempt from Doublet's unpredictable flair, which honestly makes the brand exciting and worthy of attention each season.

In the crowd, the wild energy was matched, specifically with Tommy Cash (he's everywhere!), who dressed up as a dinner table set with silverware, flutes, and plates of food. One might say that Cash came to serve.

1 / 8

For SS24, creative director Masayuki Ino delivered a show centered around technology, featuring human USB ports, sweatpants featuring dangling wires, and hoverboards. For Doublet, strutting with your feet is a thing of the past.

Metallic 'fits, mad scientists, and a trompe l'oeil "I Love 3D" shirt passed stylish game masters, cropped sweaters, and big plush cardigans on the runway.

Doublet's beloved tracksuits received new patent-looking treatments after serving headless and arm day vibes in past collections.

Robot heads and jackets made for new-season shoulder bags following FW23's animal head-bags. At the same time, spiked popcorn slip-ons and lace Vibram FiveFingers shoes comprised Doublet's footwear options, advancing its foot fetishes.

It's also part of a consistent reminder that Doublet knows how to keep folks on their toes.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Action Bronson's Second NB 990v6 Has Landed

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    More Wales Bonner x adidas? We Want it All

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Loewe SS24 Is One for the Glitter Bois

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Pharrell & His $1 Million Louis Vuitton Bag Are Taking Over Paris

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Looks Like Action Bronson Has Another New Balance Shoe Coming (& It's Not a 990)

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    At Wales Bonner SS24, Track Is Back & UGG Goes Crystal

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023