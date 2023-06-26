Doublet ❤︎ 3D

Doublet presentations are far from yawn fests. Honestly, things usually get pretty wild in the Doublet universe, from headless models to life-sized animals.

The Spring/Summer 2024 collection isn't exempt from Doublet's unpredictable flair, which honestly makes the brand exciting and worthy of attention each season.

In the crowd, the wild energy was matched, specifically with Tommy Cash (he's everywhere!), who dressed up as a dinner table set with silverware, flutes, and plates of food. One might say that Cash came to serve.

For SS24, creative director Masayuki Ino delivered a show centered around technology, featuring human USB ports, sweatpants featuring dangling wires, and hoverboards. For Doublet, strutting with your feet is a thing of the past.

Metallic 'fits, mad scientists, and a trompe l'oeil "I Love 3D" shirt passed stylish game masters, cropped sweaters, and big plush cardigans on the runway.

Doublet's beloved tracksuits received new patent-looking treatments after serving headless and arm day vibes in past collections.

Robot heads and jackets made for new-season shoulder bags following FW23's animal head-bags. At the same time, spiked popcorn slip-ons and lace Vibram FiveFingers shoes comprised Doublet's footwear options, advancing its foot fetishes.

It's also part of a consistent reminder that Doublet knows how to keep folks on their toes.