Dover Street Market Dresses the Nike Dunk Low in Cozy Velvet

Brand: Dover Street Market x Nike

Model: Nike Dunk Low

Release Date: February 5

Price: $150

Buy: Dover Street Market's web store and retail outposts via raffle

Editor’s Notes: When I saw the Dover Street Market x Nike Dunk Low Velvet, all I could hear was Eddie Murphy's iconic line in Coming to America (1988): "This is beautiful. What is this — velvet?"

It's true. The soft, luscious fabric dresses the upcoming Dover Street Market x Nike Dunk Low.

Last year, first looks at DSM's velvety Dunks surfaced on the internet, with fans anticipating an official release date.

DSM took to Instagram recently to confirm the sneaker is coming soon to its physical stores and e-shop.

Following Dover Street Market's signature design codes of neutral color schemes elevated by elite fabrics and trims, cozy velvet takes over the upper on the Nike Dunk Low in black and white. In contrast, the sneaker's heritage design remains untouched.

DSM and Nike's logos seal the deal on the insoles, solidifying the union of this collaboration. Of course, the distinctive Swoosh stamps itself on the shoe in both a miniature and maximized version.

The Dunk collab follows DSM's previous Nike Air Foamposite One with synonymous color choices. The Japanese zen garden-inspired rippled upper visually pleased as a fresh take on the iconic Foamposite, making it a "must-cop" for fascinated sneakerheads like myself.

While the brand showcased only the black and white colorways, a third black-white style expects to join the velvet-dripped drop.

Dover Street Market's knack for simplistic color palettes and tasteful materials doesn't go unnoticed. It is truly appreciated.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week