From Nike to PUMA, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on prices and where to buy. Please note — some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what you can actually buy on the open market, right now.

This week’s selection is about as balanced as we’ve seen so far, featuring collaborations, classic sportswear brands, and good old outdoor sneakers.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

PUMA Mostro Ecstacy

Release Date: March 23

Editor's Notes: The return of Puma's archival Mostro model just keeps getting better. Its latest drop includes this pink colorway which lives up to its name: the Puma Mostro Ecstacy.

Imran Potato x Vans Knu Skool LX

Vans x Imran Potato Knu Skool MTE-1 LX $186 Buy at StockX

Release Date: Out Now

Editor's Notes: Imran Potato continues to hone in on his chunky optics with a new colorway of the Knu Skool, featuring a bold Vans jazz stripe and treaded gum rubber sole.

Merrell 1TRL x Highsnobiety Jungle Moc

Merrell x Highsnobiety Jungle Moc (M) $145 Buy at Highsnobiety

Release Date: Out Now

Editor's Notes: Our collaboration with Merrell 1TRL offers a new take on two of its silhouettes: the Jungle Moc and the Hyrdo Mule. The Jungle Moc features a breathable mesh upper with juxtaposing suede overlays.

Nike Air Max 1 '86

Release Date: March 22

Editor's Notes: With Air Max Day approaching soon, it’s only right to show some love to one of the classics. This ’86 version of the Air Max 1 arrives with clean blue overlays and features the OG air bubble design with an extra chamber.

Hunter x Hunter x Reebok Club C

Hunter Hunter x Reebok Club c 85 $110 Buy at Reebok

Release Date: March 22

Editor's Notes: As anime and manga companies continue to find their way into fashion, Shonen Jump teamed up with Reebok for a 5-piece drop of its most coveted sneakers. The Killua-inspired Club C pays homage to one of the best deuteragonists (secondary protagonist) of all time with a tonal finish that mimics the character’s outfit.

Nike Dunk Low SP "Plum"

Nike Dunk Low SP "Plum" $115 Buy at Bodega

Release Date: March 21

Editor's Notes: Good purple sneakers are hard to find but Nike makes things easy with this plum-colored classic.

