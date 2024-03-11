Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Nike's "Ugly Duckling" Dunk Is Coming Back

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

A particular Nike "Ugly Duckling" sneaker is poised to make a return this year. Hint: it rhymes with "gum trunks." If you guessed "Plum Dunks," gold star for you.

Nike confirmed its "Plum" Dunk Low sneakers will indeed return this year. Plucked from the early 2000s, the Plum Dunks would see its first-ever relaunch in 2020. Now, the icon is back for 2024.

For the 2024 drop, Nike again unearths the CO.JP classic, giving the Dunk sneaker premium suede for its upper. Dressing the smooth, high-quality upper is that familiar color arrangement of deep purple and barn red shades, also known as just "Plum."

The "Plum" Dunks were released initially as part of 2001's "Ugly Duckling" Pack, a rare Japan-exclusive collection of boldly colored Nike Dunk Low sneakers. The other members of the Ugly Duckling crew included the famed "Veneer" and "Ceramic" schemes, both of which were also re-released in 2020.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It seems the "Ugly Duckling" moves as one, considering the other two colorways are also rumored to return in 2024.

If the other Dunks follow in their pack mates' footsteps with a return, expect their price tag also to go up a bit. The "Plum" Dunks retailed for $100 in 2020. Now, they're $115.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

There was much debate about whether Nike's Plum Dunks were actually returning this year. Some even hoped for a shock drop during Nike's Summer 2024 preview (that didn't happen). But Nike's Plum Dunks are now penciled on Nike's SNKRS app calendar for March 21.

Nike fans often beg the brand to bring back a past shoe or re-release a Nike icon. And Nike appears to be tuned into the demand. The brand has been dipping into its archives quite a bit in the past few years, relaunching legendary Jordans and bringing back early aughts Dunks like the Brazil colorway.

Here's to the return of an ugly Nike duckling — if we're lucky, maybe we'll get all three again.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
M1906RRC
New Balance
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Raw Energy Long-Sleeve
Carne Bollente
$95
Image on Highsnobiety
Nylon B Crossbody Bag
C.P. Company
$210
Image on Highsnobiety
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
We Recommend
  • verdy nike sb dunk low 2024
    My, What Perfectly Hairy Dunks Verdy Has
    • Sneakers
  • futura nike sb dunk low 2024
    Are Futura's Dunks the Best of 2024?
    • Sneakers
  • nike sb dunk low olympic
    The Olympic Dunks Surprisingly Have a Wild Side
    • Sneakers
  • nike dunk low waffle 2024
    Nike's Waffle Dunks Are More Than Wearable Brekkie
    • Sneakers
  • nike dunk low dusty cactus 2023
    These Scaly Dunks Are Ready for the Year of the Dragon
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • nike plum dunks 2024
    Nike's "Ugly Duckling" Dunk Is Coming Back
    • Sneakers
  • Designer JiyongKim seen holding his clothes at the 2024 LVMH Prize
    JiyongKim's Unsimple Clothes Are Shaped By Sunlight
    • Style
  • nike calm sandal 2024
    Nike's Dropping an Elderly Foam Sandal
    • Sneakers
  • models wear Prada's Spring/Summer 2024 menswear collection
    The Portable Prada
    • Style
  • Kylie Jenner for Sam Edelman
    Kylie Jenner Is as Iconic as Sam Edelman (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • jordan wings sneakers 2024
    Nike's $1,000 Jordan Sneakers Are Seriously Luxe
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024