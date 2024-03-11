Nike's "Ugly Duckling" Dunk Is Coming Back

A particular Nike "Ugly Duckling" sneaker is poised to make a return this year. Hint: it rhymes with "gum trunks." If you guessed "Plum Dunks," gold star for you.

Nike confirmed its "Plum" Dunk Low sneakers will indeed return this year. Plucked from the early 2000s, the Plum Dunks would see its first-ever relaunch in 2020. Now, the icon is back for 2024.

For the 2024 drop, Nike again unearths the CO.JP classic, giving the Dunk sneaker premium suede for its upper. Dressing the smooth, high-quality upper is that familiar color arrangement of deep purple and barn red shades, also known as just "Plum."

The "Plum" Dunks were released initially as part of 2001's "Ugly Duckling" Pack, a rare Japan-exclusive collection of boldly colored Nike Dunk Low sneakers. The other members of the Ugly Duckling crew included the famed "Veneer" and "Ceramic" schemes, both of which were also re-released in 2020.

It seems the "Ugly Duckling" moves as one, considering the other two colorways are also rumored to return in 2024.

If the other Dunks follow in their pack mates' footsteps with a return, expect their price tag also to go up a bit. The "Plum" Dunks retailed for $100 in 2020. Now, they're $115.

There was much debate about whether Nike's Plum Dunks were actually returning this year. Some even hoped for a shock drop during Nike's Summer 2024 preview (that didn't happen). But Nike's Plum Dunks are now penciled on Nike's SNKRS app calendar for March 21.

Nike fans often beg the brand to bring back a past shoe or re-release a Nike icon. And Nike appears to be tuned into the demand. The brand has been dipping into its archives quite a bit in the past few years, relaunching legendary Jordans and bringing back early aughts Dunks like the Brazil colorway.

Here's to the return of an ugly Nike duckling — if we're lucky, maybe we'll get all three again.