Heaven by Marc Jacobs & Dr. Martens' Velvet Collab Is a Grungy Hit

Y2K who? Heaven by Marc Jacobs is keeping the 90s alive and doing it very well, I might add. Alongside collections of graphic baby tees and perfectly edgy wears, Heaven's campaigns and casting power continue to place us in the ultimate time machines with Pamela Anderson moments and Clueless-level visuals starring the Alicia Silverstone.

Now, Marc Jacobs' fun sub-label is back with Dr. Martens to launch another footwear collaboration oozing the feels of the era with a grunge twist.

After dishing out leather Addina Bex shoes, Heaven and Dr. Martens revisit to the Mary Jane-style silhouette to give it a smooth velvet makeover.

The results? Heaven and Dr. Martens introduce two extra grungy and plush Addina Bex shoes in two classic colorways, black and red velvet.

Heaven and Dr. Martens' Addina Bex echoes the spirit of both minds. For starters, the shoe preserves Dr. Marten's classic touches, like its thick lug sole and double yellow welt stitching.

What's Heaven without its two-headed bear? Often seen throughout its regular collections and team-ups, Heaven's otherwordly mascot appears again on its brushed silver buckles on the Dr. Martens shoes.

Fans of Heaven and Dr. Martens alike are obsessed with the shoes, referring to the latest collab as not a want but a "NEED" for their closets (yes, in all caps).

"First thing I did when I woke up was order the red ones!!!!" one Heaven fan commented under their post.

Sure, it's less adorned than the two's Jadon boot or even Marc Jacobs' own heavily embellished 1460 boot. But the Addina Bex collab offers just enough charm to get the 90s grunge job done. Not to mention, the black pairs arrive just in time for spooky season.

As if the Mary Janes weren't already a hit alone, Heaven and Dr. Martens enlisted alt-dressing queen Aliyah Bah, better known as Aliyah's Interlude, to front the campaign with her viral #aliyahcore style.

If you were sold from the jump, Heaven by Marc Jacobs and Dr. Martens' Mary Janes are now available on Marc Jacobs and Dr. Martens' websites. If you're even considering copping, I'd think fast — folks are scooping these beauties up as we speak.