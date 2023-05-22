A-COLD-WALL* Has More Laceless Dr. Martens Incoming

Brand: A-COLD-WALL* x Dr. Martens

Model: 1461 BEX Low

Release Date: May 25 via A-COLD-WALL* before releasing on May 26 at select retailers such as the Highsnobiety Shop.

Price: $330

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Editor's Notes: A trick we first saw A-COLD-WALL* pull for the 60th anniversary of the 1460 boot, the London-based brand is once again turning Dr. Martens' iconic footwear models laceless.

Continuing the brutalist aesthetic that has been established by previous link-ups, their latest rendition of Dr. Martens' 1461 model includes angular panels that are secured to the upper using silver metal rivets along with a ridged rubber sole and centralized zip fastening system.

1 / 4 A-Cold-wall* x Dr. Martens A-Cold-wall* x Dr. Martens A-Cold-wall* x Dr. Martens A-Cold-wall* x Dr. Martens

But where this model differs from seasons gone by is through the fabrics which, in typical A-COLD-WALL* fashion, are a practice in functionality. The new low-top model is decked out in soft tumble-aged, water-resistant nubuck leather.

For those who aren't experts in leathercraft, this means it has a more matted and textured finish when compared to the previous versions.

1 / 2 A-Cold-wall* x Dr. Martens A-Cold-wall* x Dr. Martens

Two labels that are no strangers to collaborations, this latest coming together follows up noteworthy releases from both parties.

For ACW*, it was only earlier this month that its ballistic nylon take on Timberland's boat shoe was revealed to high praise — not to mention the Eastpack collab that was shown earlier in the SS23 season. Meanwhile, DM is coming off the back of its cow-print Supreme drop.

Arriving with the option of either black or grey, this release is yet another high-profile drop to tick off the checklist for both brands.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.