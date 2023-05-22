Sign up to never miss a drop
A-COLD-WALL* Has More Laceless Dr. Martens Incoming

Sneakers
Words By Tom Barker
Brand: A-COLD-WALL* x Dr. Martens

Model: 1461 BEX Low

Release Date: May 25 via A-COLD-WALL* before releasing on May 26 at select retailers such as the Highsnobiety Shop.

Price: $330

Editor's Notes: A trick we first saw A-COLD-WALL* pull for the 60th anniversary of the 1460 boot, the London-based brand is once again turning Dr. Martens' iconic footwear models laceless.

Continuing the brutalist aesthetic that has been established by previous link-ups, their latest rendition of Dr. Martens' 1461 model includes angular panels that are secured to the upper using silver metal rivets along with a ridged rubber sole and centralized zip fastening system.

But where this model differs from seasons gone by is through the fabrics which, in typical A-COLD-WALL* fashion, are a practice in functionality. The new low-top model is decked out in soft tumble-aged, water-resistant nubuck leather.

For those who aren't experts in leathercraft, this means it has a more matted and textured finish when compared to the previous versions.

Two labels that are no strangers to collaborations, this latest coming together follows up noteworthy releases from both parties.

For ACW*, it was only earlier this month that its ballistic nylon take on Timberland's boat shoe was revealed to high praise — not to mention the Eastpack collab that was shown earlier in the SS23 season. Meanwhile, DM is coming off the back of its cow-print Supreme drop.

Arriving with the option of either black or grey, this release is yet another high-profile drop to tick off the checklist for both brands.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

