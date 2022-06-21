Unleash Your Inner Grunge With Dr. Martens & PLEASURES

I used to think Dr. Martens was exclusively for fire fighters and kids who listened to My Chemical Romance on repeat, but as I’ve gotten older, it’s become apparent that there’s more to the brand than just steel toe cap boots and sweaty mosh pits.

In recent years, Dr. Martens has acquired an entirely new audience, mostly as a result of its myriad of collaborations. While the brand’s core cult following from its early days remains as strong as ever, its venture into a new realm of streetwear and high fashion has seen it garner a new, loyal following.

Link-ups with the likes of BAPE, Supreme, and mastermind JAPAN has done no harm in elevating Dr. Martens’ hype credentials, while lower key (but still equally as successful) partnerships with JJJJound, A-COLD-WALL*, and Goodhood, are prime examples of the brand’s new-found versatility.

That being said, Dr. Martens is returning to its grunge roots this season as it reunites with Los Angeles-based label PLEASURES for the second installment of the pair’s Spring/Summer 2022 collaboration.

After teaming up earlier in the year for a two-piece Jorge mule collab (one of my favorites to-date), the pair turn their focus to Dr. Martens’ 1461 silhouette, for a grunge-infused tie-dye iteration inspired by the DIY styling of the music subcultures that are rooted in both brands.

Slated to launch at the Highsnobiety Shop on June 17 for $195, the collaborative 1461 is completed with a PLEASURES logo tag, a raised Bex sole with commando tread, and Dr. Martens’ signature yellow welt stitching.

This release keeps the collaborations rolling in for Dr. Martens who last week revealed its release alongside Supreme, while PLEASURES, also not shy of link-ups, boasts previous releases with names like Crocs, adidas Originals and ASICS.