Can FC Barcelona Survive the Drake Curse?

With every day that passes, it feels like Drake's inevitable NOCTA football collection edges nearer. His latest move to infiltrate the beautiful game comes as a celebration of his status as the first artist to reach 50 billion streams on Spotify – how? By replacing FC Barcelona's Spotify sponsorship logo with his OVO owl. How else?

If you're unfamiliar with Drizzy's business moves within the Premier and Champions Leagues, let's quickly recap. When Nike snatched the Liverpool FC sponsorship deal from New Balance in 2020, Drake was announced as one of the deal's ambassadors, alongside Serena Williams and LeBron James.

More recently, the Certified Lover Boy would once again align with LeBron through their firm Main Street Advisors for a deal that saw a minority stake in AC Milan purchased for a cool $1.2 billion.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

As a betting man, it's no surprise that the star's business interests extend beyond basketball and golf - especially considering his partnership with Stake, who, funnily enough, is Everton FC's current kit sponsor.

Although a NOCTA football collection continues to elude us, Drake's other not-so-little clothing venture in OVO will make its La Liga debut this weekend, with the iconic owl replacing the Spotify logo on FC Barcelona's jerseys.

The collaboration celebrates Drake's historic 50 billion+ streams on the platform. While it hasn't been made clear whether or not these special edition kits will be available for purchase (frankly, the Barcelona team could do with the extra pump of cash), these will certainly be highly desirable amongst Drake and Barca fans alike.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

There is a more pressing concern at hand, however. There's a well-known conspiracy that floats around the sporting world – the Drake curse. If this supposed curse is to be believed, then it's highly likely that it'll be Real Madrid snatching 3 points this weekend.

While the two Spanish sides scramble to snatch the points, I can't help but wonder; with Liverpool, AC Milan, and Barcelona secured, which team the Canadian star will hope to add to his football Infinity Gaunlet next?

Sold Out Highsnobiety Stripe Longsleeve Jersey Sand Stone $75.00 Sold Out