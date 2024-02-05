D.S. & Durga’s Fragrances Are Worth More Than the Hype

D.S. & Durga has mastered the art of storytelling with perfume. Smell has a transportive effect, reminding us of once-forgotten places and people. Brooklyn-based fragrance house D.S. & Durga understands this intuitively. Pulling from art, music, architecture, food, personal memories, and famous myths, the brand builds Miyazaki-level worlds using nothing but invisible olfactory chemicals.

It's what makes D.S. & Durga my favorite niche perfumer, and what has contributed to its 15 years of success. On Feb 1, 2024, London-based Manzanita Capital acquired a majority stake in the brand, a testament to its appeal.

D.S. & Durga’s Manzanita Capital Acquisition

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Manzanita has had its hands in several high-profile beauty brands, including Diptyque, Space NK, Malin+Goetz, and Susanne Kaufmann. The VC.'s most significant success in the world of fragrance was the acquisition and sale of Byredo to Spanish beauty giant Puig for a rumored $1 billion.

Though Manzanita has not divulged the specifics of its D.S. & Durga deal, it reportedly hopes to expand the Brooklyn brand's retail footprint internationally. (If that means D.S. & Durga is coming to Berlin, I can’t complain.).

D.S. & Durga was founded by partners in life and business, self-taught perfumer David Seth Moltz (D.S.) and Kavi Moltz (Durga), a trained architect. The duo's passion for perfumery is apparent in everything they do, from the fragrance-inspired playlists they’ve compiled to their helpful e-glossary of notes.

In the wake of D.S. & Durga’s acquisition, we’re reminiscing on our favorite scents from the brand.

Pistachio

D.S. Durga

Concentration: Eau de Parfum

Release Year: 2022

Notes: pistachio, cardamom, more pistachio, roasted almond, patchouli, vanilla crème

Editor's Notes: On my first trip to Naples, a local restaurant blessed me with my first pistachio tiramisu. I was initially skeptical, as I assumed the dish might be too sweet for my liking. But after my first bite, my eyes widened, and an imaginary camera panned to my stunned facial expression, à la Danny DeVito in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: "I get it."

D.S. & Durga's Pistachio? The same experience.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Spotify track. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Debaser

D.S. Durga

Concentration: Eau de Parfum

Release Year: 2015

Notes: leaf green, bergamot, fig, coconut milk, iris, blond woods, moss, tonka bean, white musk

Editor's Notes: Hot, humid, and sexy, Debaser is a summer romance in a bottle, minus the heartbreak. Think nighttime walks in the park, packed cocktail bars, and repeat visits to East Village’s food scene. It's bold but never unfamiliar — consider it a statement piece in your perfume collection.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Spotify track. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

St. Vetyver

D.S. Durga

Concentration: Eau de Parfum

Release Year: 2021

Notes: pink pepper, bitter orange, seagrass, Caribbean sugar cane, clove leaf, palm straw, Haitian vetiver, rum breadnut

Editor's Notes: If you've even traveled to Jamaica, you’ll find St. Vetyver deeply nostalgic. No, it doesn’t smell like the West Indies' famous oceans or sandy beaches — instead, St. Vetyver is intimate and a little grisly, like a rum-soaked night at an electric dancehall.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Spotify track. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Deep Dark Vanilla

D.S. Durga

Concentration: Eau de Parfum

Release Year: 2023

Notes: cabreuva, orchid, pink pepper, cypress root, vanilla orchid leaf, vine, vanilla absolute, hay patchouli

Editor's Notes: There’s nothing sweet about this vanilla. Deep Dark Vanilla is, well, dark, earthy, spicy and brooding. Think of the fine line between Batman and Bruce Wayne — I wouldn't be surprised to see this scent in the caped crusader's bat cave, placed on a shelf somewhere next to his utility belt.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Spotify track. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Amber Kiso

D.S. Durga

Concentration: Eau de Parfum

Release Year: 2018

Notes: frankincense, sawara cypress, cryptomeria, Japanese maple, iris patchouli, leather, hinoki cypress, tree moss

Editor's Notes: Inspired by Japan's Kiso forest, Amber Kiso transports you right to the country’s misty mountains and historic shrines and temples. If you’re a fan of Japanese workwear, you’ll love this scent.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Spotify track. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.