Lil Nas X Is in His Bold Beauty Era

in BeautyWords By Alexandra Pauly

Ever since Lil Nas X joined YSL Beauty as a brand ambassador in August 2022, the rapper has taken his makeup game to the next level (see: his ultra-sparkly Met Gala look). The next step in the Grammy winner's bold beauty era? A new YSL Beauty campaign to commemorate the beginning of his second year with the brand.

Each of Lil Nas X's YSL Beauty campaigns highlights a facet of his ever-evolving personality and identity. Last year, he debuted a new lipstick shade dubbed "The Bold," a nod to his statement-making style. This time around, the rapper opts for YSL Beauty standbys: the brand's Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick Balm and Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Sticksubtly tinted balms that are as dependable as Lil Nas X's place in the spotlight.

By now, fans have come to expect Lil Nas X to hit the red carpet coiffed and made up to the nines — but that wasn't always the case. Over e-mail, he explains that he didn't begin experimenting with makeup until 2022. "I started with some black eyeliner and eventually moved to playing around with eyeshadow, colored eyeliner, lip gloss, stuff like that."

The risk paid off: "Every time I try something new and push myself outside of my comfort zone, it gives me even more inspiration to push it a little further the next time," he said. "YSL is such an iconic brand and I’m happy to be a part of something that is trying to challenge traditional ideas of masculinity."

Just four years ago, Lil Nas X rose to viral fame for uploading his hit "Old Town Road" to TikTok, using the single to soundtrack what would come to be known as the "Yee Haw Challenge." Since then, the app has become a breeding ground for beauty trends. "I love the '90s beauty looks and how much that '90s grunge vibe is coming back," Lil Nas X says of the makeup trends currently populating the app.

Perhaps we'll see the star don a messy, smokey eye and a burgundy lip in his next YSL Beauty campaign?

