Hailey Bieber's Rhode Phone Case Is Genius, Unnecessary & Slightly NSFW

in BeautyWords By Alexandra Pauly

Congratulations are in order for Rhode Skin, the beauty brainchild of Hailey Bieber and her "glazed donut skin," for creating a product that is at once an absolute necessity, totally unnecessary, and slightly NSFW.

Last week, Bieber posted a selfie clutching what appeared to be a phone case with a built-in slot perfectly sized to fit Rhode's best-selling Peptide Lip Treatment. Her fans quickly flocked to the comments section demanding an official launch date for the case-cum-lip-gloss-holder.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

On Sunday, the official Rhode Instagram account began teasing the product, which, by then, customers were going absolutely feral for. "Idk how many times i have to comment and beg and pray for that phone case to release ur probably so sick of me but idc," one comment on Rhode's Instagram reads.

Finally, Rhode announced the case would drop, along with a Peptide Lip Treatment restock, on February 14. It promptly sold out.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

As much as I don't buy into the hype surrounding Rhode's "Glazing Fluid" (and generally, the idea that your skin should look edible), I'll be the first to admit: Rhode's Lip Phone Case is a smash success. Its limitations — mainly, the fact that it's sized to fit iPhone 14 and 15 exclusively — only seem to have made it more desirable.

It's such a success, in fact, that no one seems to care that it's "vaguely pornographic," to quote writer Emily Kirkpatrick. ("We're serving labia Rhod-ora," one TikToker added.)

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Do I own Rhode's Peptide Lip Treatment? No. Have I ever carried a tube of lip gloss around with me? No. Yet Hailey Bieber has managed to convince me, and hundreds of thousands of others, that a gray, rubber phone case with a yonic gloss pocket is actually pretty cute.

That's the power of marketing, baby!

(Rhode, if you're reading this: Keep us updated on restocks?)

Image on Highsnobiety
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
