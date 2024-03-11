Sign up to never miss a drop
That Time Dwyane Wade & Versace Spent Oscars Weekend Together (EXCLUSIVE)

Words By Morgan Smith

It's a big weekend for Dwyane Wade, who currently has a 2024 Oscar nom for The Barber of Little Rock (Wade is an executive producer). And if you must know how Wade prepped for the buzzy Academy Awards, he did it, Versace style.

Ahead of the 2024 Oscars, some celebs attended Oscars rehearsals, and some hid from the public until their grand red carpet reveal. Wade? He spent his entire Oscars weekend with Versace.

Wade, Versace's eyewear muse, kicked off the weekend with the one and only Donatella. Together, the two hosted a special conversation on Saturday evening at the Los Angeles LGBTQ center. Wade has outwardly supported his transgender daughter and model, Zaya Wade. At the same time, Donatella, our cover alum, has been an advocate for gay rights for a long time.

The Wade and Donatella magic didn't stop there. When the big day rolled around — Oscars Sunday — Versace naturally dressed the basketball star for the 96th Annual Academy Awards ceremony.

Wade wore a custom-made black and white suit by Versace Atelier, complete with a white double-breasted blazer and slim black trousers. A subtle brooch topped his jacket lapels, while a crisp bowtie sealed the deal.

Wade's Oscars look was a team effort. Versace supplied the bespoke outfit. Jason Bolden — also known for dressing Michael B. Jordan, Stephen Curry, and Storm Reid — styled Wade's look. Wade's grooming team assured the star looked sharp elsewhere (fresh haircut included). And Wade indeed put it on, as the kids might say these days.

The Oscars are already a big deal. But to get ready for the massive day with Versace? Well, I'd like to call that the Wade way.

