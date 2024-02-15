Sign up to never miss a drop
Versace & Claudia Schiffer Do It Again (EXCLUSIVE)

Words By Alexandra Pauly

Versace and Claudia Schiffer go together like peanut butter and jelly.

The supermodel, who has starred in many an iconic '90s Versace campaign and fashion show, is nearly synonymous with the Italian label. 30 years after shooting her first Versace campaign, Schiffer, one of Gianni Versace's original muses, is reuniting with the brand for Spring/Summer 2024.




To showcase its latest wares, Versace wrangled an impressive cast of fashion talent that represents its past, present, and future. The headliner is, of course, Schiffer. Last September, she returned to the runway after a five-year hiatus to close out Versace's SS24 runway show — so her appearance in the campaign is fashionably full-circle.

Shot by Mert Alas, Schiffer debuts Versace's new Medusa '95 bags, a tote and purse bearing the brand's instantly recognizable Medusa shield. Schiffer is accompanied by a selection of Versace's more recent muses, including model-actor Loli Bahia and model Mona Tougaard.




"The power of these incredible women dressed in iconic House silhouettes and fabrics... Loli, Mona, and our legendary Claudia!" Creative Director Donatella Versace (a recent Highsnobiety Frontpage star) said in a statement on the new campaign.

"This is everything I love in fashion. Of course…. It’s Versace!” 

