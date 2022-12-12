Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Can We Get an ID on EmRata’s Cow Print ‘Fit?

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

It seems like everyone in the world is Emily Ratajkowski-obsessed right now — and who can blame them?

The 31 year old model, actress, podcaster, and author — who last year released her New York Times best selling book My Body — has been cast into the spotlight following her filing for divorce from her (alleged) cheating husband Sebastian Bear McClard, and her subsequent (albeit not 100% confirmed) hook-up with Pete Davidson.

All that alongside being constantly touted (by us, tbf) as one of the most naturally stylish humans on earth and you, my friend, have yourself a pretty EmRata-centric world right now, can I get a hell yeah?!

Her latest piece of style excellence — which was captured in New York City on December 9, 2022 — sees the age-old question of which animal prints are trendy rear its controversial old head again, well, more specifically, the cow print.

Clad head-to-toe in a denim-looking yellow cow print coord (which in actual fact is courtesy of label COME TEES), Em Rata goes casual with a black hoodie and a pair of white leather Vans Old Skool on foot. The result? A look we’re certainly here for.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Alongside her penchant for good clothes and even better style, the former iCarly actress (reference for the heads, that one) has become known for having a pretty good taste in sneakers too.

From those Tom Sachs x Nike GPS, to a myriad of New Balance and Salomon, it’s pretty much common knowledge that Em Rata knows her onions when it comes to footwear.

So, in that same vein, we should all probably start getting on the cow print hype train now too, right?

Tayler Willson
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
