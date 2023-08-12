END.'s Salomon XT-6 Collab Is a Fall-Worthy Beauty

Salomon's reign isn't ENDing any time soon. The French sports label is joining forces with END. again for another sneaker collaboration, apparently.

Following a 2022 XT-Wings linkup, END and Salomon's latest collaboration sees the two take on the beloved XT-6 sneaker silhouette, giving it a calm, autumn-worthy spin.

In-hand looks at END. x Salomon XT-6 "Dark Truffle" reveal natural hues — beige, cream, green, and black — blanketing the model's signature synthetic upper.

Salomon branding settles in its usual spots while the insole gets a taste of collaborative branding. Oh, and fans can still count on the XT-6's effortless quicklace system with END.'s pairs.

No notes. Just another beautiful Salomon XT-6, courtesy of END. this go-around.

END.'s Salomon XT-6 "Dark Truffle" is rumored to drop during the Fall 2023 season — a fitting release for shoe whose palette is undoubtedly ready for autumn rotations.

Salomon's XT-6 remains the people's fave, Emily Ratajkowski included. Indeed, the XT-6 continues to, well, X-cite with its beautiful general release schemes and excellent collaborative efforts, including those involving KITH, atmos, and Dover Street Market. Now, it's END.'s turn.