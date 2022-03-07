The END. x Timex T80 is Your New Everyday Timepiece

Got the time? END. and Timex connect to bring the retro-inspired T80 wristwatch back into the spotlight, with a modernized two-piece "Everyday" selection.

Timex has been around the block. Founded in America in 1854 as the Waterbury Clock Company before being reformed as the Timex Corporation in 1944, it knows a thing or two about telling the time and doing it in style.

Classic in its approach and design language, its watches are pretty lowkey – no wild bells and whistles or unnecessary frills, just high-quality, traditional timepieces that get the job done.

Though not as deeply engrained in fashion through collaborations as the likes of G-SHOCK, Timex has aligned itself with select partners, most notably Carhartt WIP, to give its designs a contemporary edge.

Its latest efforts in the field see it connect with the UK's END. Clothing, spotlighting the retro-inspired T80 through a modern lens.

Staying true to its original build, the watch has been given some select updates that make it an everyday essential. Both colorways – "Black" and "Silver Tone" – feature a stainless steel 34mm construction, complete with a light-up dial and engraved branding on the strap and rear of the face.

As darkness falls, signature END. branding fills the face, perfectly complimenting the watch's metallic tones. Dubbed "Everyday," the watch collection serves for daily wear through its minimalist aesthetic.

Both colorways of the END. x Timex T80 "Everyday" watch will release online on March 12 via END. LAUNCHES.