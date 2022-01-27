'The Lighthouse's Spooky Seamen Would Wear New Engineered Garments

I loved The Lighthouse when I saw it a theater back in 2019 (remember theaters?), though I must admit that it really shook me up. Engineered Garments founder Daiki Suzuki, similarly, was so affected by the film that he channeled its eerie ethos into EG's Fall/Winter 2022 collection.

If you haven't watched Robert Eggers' panic-inducing drama about Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson as strung-out, irritable lighthouse tenders in 19th-century England, drop everything and give it a watch — it's just as good now as it was two and a half years ago (time flies!).

Suzuki rediscovered The Lighthouse during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic and really soaked in what he describes as its "spooky, muddy, deep, heavy feelings."

Noticing throughlines between the movie and photographers like Lewis Hine, August Sander, and Mike Disfarmer — core inspirations for his Engineered Garments designs — Suzuki reinterpreted The Lighthouse's costumes in his own way.

Those age-old slickers, capes, and pajamas translate neatly into EG's typical fare, with big waxed cotton coats, all-in-ones, ribbed sweaters, and aprons sitting neatly alongside Suzuki's signature wool blazers and generous cargo pants.

Of course, there's plenty of easy winter fare peppered throughout, like fleece jackets and soft denim sets — just because the inspiration is over 100 years old doesn't mean you've gotta reject contemporary comfort.

Below, EG teases some of its forthcoming footwear collaborations, including new HOKA ONE ONE shoes.

More direct Lighthouse nods come by way of layering pieces printed with seagulls or woodblock-like patterns. Perhaps the clearest reference is the mermaid illustration, used sparingly.

That's for the best 'cause it's not like the entire EG collection is a singular Lighthouse homage; rather, it's a salute to the film filtered through Suzuki's inimitable lens.