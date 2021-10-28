Daiki Suzuki’s Favorite EG x HOKA Collab Just Dropped Here

Brand: Engineered Garments x HOKA ONE ONE

Model: Bondi L

Release Date: Available Now

Price: $200

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

What We’re Saying: Engineered Garments and HOKA ONE ONE have several successful collaborations under their belt already. Now, Highsnobiety is able to exclusively confirm that the brands are back with their fourth overall collaborative sneaker. This time, EG offers its own, distinct take on the Bondi L (the lifestyle version of one of HOKA’s most popular running models).

The sneaker’s max-cushion midsole stays intact, while the upper is remixed with more casual-oriented materials, such as leather and suede. Engineered Garments founder and creative director Daiki Suzuki, who designed the shoes, takes inspiration from classic Americana and gives it a Japanese twist, resulting in three subtle and one slightly more eye-catching colorway.

“I wanted to add some of the staple elements of EG boot collaborations, including the use of and asymmetrical colors and materials, and fuse them with a stylish running shoe, which is something not normally seen,” Suzuki tells Highsnobiety of his color, material, and pattern choices.

It’s worth noting that Suzuki, although head of a highly-popular brand, is also an avid runner, having been an accomplished, now-retired, marathon runner. “We resonated with HOKA’s unique, distinctive designs and innovative features,” he says. “HOKA shoes are stylish, comfortable, and functional, all elements that provide a basis for our philosophy when constructing garments.”

The Bondi L, while a lifestyle version of the performance Bondi, features slight differences in design. As HOKA’s global vice president of product explains, the Bondi L features the cushioning system from the Bondi 5, although the performance version has advanced to the Bondi 7 already. The upper, as mentioned before, features more leather and suede than would be seen on your typical performance shoe.

“The synergy with Engineered Garments has always been strong,” Weimer explains. “Daiki is a runner himself, and as an organic fan of the brand, came to HOKA with the idea to work together. EG and HOKA are bold brands, and we feel the latest installment of our partnership is one of the most exciting yet.”

The Engineered Garments x HOKA ONE ONE Bondi L is available now.

