Highsnobiety
Saucony's Classic Dad Shoe Is an Incredibly Dapper Brogue Stepper Now

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Saucony Shadow Original, one of the brand's most classic sneakers, has joined the dressy side. And we can thank Engineered Garments for the incredibly dapper new look.

Daiki Suzuki's brand has essentially transformed the Saucony Shadow Original into a dress shoe, reimagining the model with high-quality, full-grain leather uppers and brogue details. It even has a classic wingtip toe now, too.

Its colorways only amplify the "dress shoe" allegations, as it arrives in the classic black and brown options prominent in most formal shoe rotations.

But even as classy as the shoe is now, the collaborative Shadow Original remains a Saucony sneaker at heart. It still features its standard sporty soles and general shape, it's just more acceptable for fancy dinner attire now.

Right now, sneaker brands are mashing signature formal codes with its most classic performance styles. As a result, the sneaker game has never looked more sophisticated.

A few sneakers have even appeared with brogue designs, including Vans skate shoes and prepped-out Nike Dunk Low sneaker.

Engineered Garments, on the other hand, is exceptionally skilled in the art of sneaker-fying dress shoes, having designed Clarks and Suicoke mocs that marry luxe designs with a streetwear-ish edge.

The label's now dressing up Saucony's iconic sneakers.

For those in the mood for preppy kicks, the Engineered Garments collab is now available at Nepenthes New York's website for $180.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
  Saucony's Classic Dad Shoe Is an Incredibly Dapper Brogue Stepper Now
