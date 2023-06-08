Enter The House Of Acne Paper

Since its relaunch in 2021, Acne Paper has been forging a new interpretation of the design world.

Now, in its 18th edition, Acne Studios releases its largest and most theatrical book yet: House of Acne Paper.

Making us do a double-take on ordinary objects – we’re talking about a bicycle with two seats parallel to each other and chairs made from beaded chains, to name a couple – House of Acne Paper explores the world of what could be throughout its imaginary home.

The book is composed of a total of nine rooms and a garden, taking the reader through the talent and beauty that fills each space. Behind every door, there is a new conversation, an informal interview with ten people from the world of art, design, architecture, performance, literature, and interiors that should officially be on your watch list.

Throughout the issue’s 100+ featured objects, Acne Paper brings together iconic works in the history of decorative arts, from unbound contemporary designs to invaluable and timeless masterworks.

Some of its pieces include wall decorations from El Anatsui and Hiva Alizadeh, paintings by Francis Picabia and Jacques-Émile Blanche, and furniture items by Hannah Levy and Rick Owens.

Taking a fantastical approach to the "interior design" of House of Acne Paper, the book embodies the Swedish makers' inclination to create in a world of its own. Whether it be a tool, item, or decoration, nothing is precisely as it seems in the surreal approach to Acne's latest published work, but every item has something to say.